Goa Dairy official caught while taking bribe

PANAJI/PONDA: The anti-corruption branch of the directorate of vigilance caught red-handed an assistant manager of the Goa Dairy while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor.

The accused Vinayak K Dharwadkar (53) is an assistant manager of the Curti-based Goa State Cooperative Milk Producers Union.

ACB SP Priyanka Kashyap said, “An FIR has been registered in connection with the case and the accused will be arrested soon.”

ACB officials said the complainant was being allegedly pressurised to pay the bribe to get a work order for the supply, installation and commissioning of a transformer, projection gear, LT panel, MCC (panel) and a push-button station in the plant costing over Rs 52 lakh.

The contractor’s agency is based in Mapusa.

Based on the complaint from the contractor, the ACB laid a trap at the Goa Dairy plant and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 40,000.

The ACB conducted a search at the house of the accused at Ponda in connection with the case.

Reacting to the alleged bribery case, Goa Dairy’s managing director Dr N C Sawant said, “Such staffers of the Goa Dairy are spoiling the name of the Goa Dairy and the board. There should be a strict action against the person who has been caught red-handed.”

The accused has been working with the Goa Dairy for the last 10 years.