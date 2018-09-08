Goa Dairy muddle affects milk sales

NT NETWORK

PONDA/PANAJI

The irregularities and mismanagement in the functioning of the Goa State Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited, also known as Goa Dairy, which led to the disqualification of seven board members recently has drastically affected the milk sales of the Dairy.

According to sources, Goa Dairy’s milk sale has decreased by 3,000 litres per day in the last 15 days. Sources said that the Dairy sold around 72,000 litres of milk per day in August. However, presently the sale is around 69,000 litres per day.

The controversy surrounding Goa Dairy has resulted in people and retailers losing faith in the Dairy. Fearing low quality milk supply and shortage of milk in the midst of the controversy, retailers have started relying on other milk brands.

Though the milk sale of Goa Dairy has been fluctuating on a daily basis, the average has shown a drastic dip in the sale of milk this month.

Even as the milk sales have been affected, average milk procurement of Goa Dairy has been constant since the last 15 days. Dairy farmers linked with Goa Dairy do not have much of options other than supplying milk to Goa Dairy. Farmers can opt for SUMUL Dairy, but the farmers are, however, expecting some good changes in Goa Dairy now after the administrator has taken over the charge.

Some of the farmers, on the condition of anonymity, said that with the administrator taking charge of the Goa Dairy affairs, corrupt practices followed by the directors and some of the Goa Dairy officials will be exposed. Even malpractices of the milk and fodder transporters will be exposed benefitting Goa Dairy, they said.

Meanwhile, in Panaji and Porvorim areas, many people patronising Goa Dairy milk are unable to buy their daily stock as the stock available with the retailers gets exhausted soon. Sources said that of late, Goa Dairy milk is supplied in less quantity and many customers have switched over to other brands of milk.