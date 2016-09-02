Goa Dairy may reduce milk price by 50 paise next month

PONDA: Over 50 per cent of the milk procured by Goa Dairy comes from outside Goa and it costs the dairy much more than the milk procured locally. Goa Dairy pays around Rs 1.40 extra on each litre procured from outside the state. Usually in the ‘flush season’ from October to March, Goa Dairy gets more milk from the local dairy farmers. “If Goa Dairy gets sufficient amount of milk in this ‘flush season’ and prices of outside milk remain the same, then Goa Dairy may reduce prices of milk by 50 paise per packet,” said chairman of Goa Dairy Madhav Sahakari. “We have not considered the Gujarat-based Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (SUMUL) as our competitor, as the government has allowed them to snatch away our farmers without any efforts. SUMUL is financially and politically a giant group whereas we are small in front of it. But sooner or later, the farmers will definitely come to Goa Dairy,” said Sahakari. NT

