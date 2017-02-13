Goa Dairy likely to hike milk prices

NT NETWORK

PONDA

With prices of milk soaring in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Goa Dairy is likely to hike the prices of milk supplied by it by Rs 1 to Rs 3 per litre.

According to an official, milk prices are being hiked in other states since the past few days. “As a result, many outside brands supplying milk in the state have started increasing their prices since the last week. If the trend continues, procurement of milk from outside the state will become costlier automatically forcing Goa Dairy to hike its prices,” he said.

Stating that the hike may not be much, as the prices were already increased by Goa Dairy in September last year, the source said that the prices may go up by Rs 1 to Rs 3 per litre.

Goa Dairy presently procures around 20,000 litres of milk per day from Karnataka and Maharashtra, while it procures around 70,000 litres per day from the state farmers. The source said that presently there is a shortage of milk in the entire country and to add to this, the cost of production has also risen resulting in a hike in the prices of milk in many states. According to the source, brands like Warana and Gokul have already hiked their prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, while the other brands too are planning to increase their prices.

It may be recalled that Goa Dairy had hiked its prices by Rs 3-4 per litre in September 2016. Standardised milk price was increased to Rs 43 from the earlier Rs 40 per litre, while full cream milk price was hiked to Rs 51 from Rs 48. The price of cow milk was increased to Rs 40 from the earlier Rs 36 and the price of toned milk was hiked to Rs 37 from Rs 33.

