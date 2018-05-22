Goa Dairy launches toned premium quality milk

PONDA: Considering people’s demand for better milk at lower price, Goa Dairy has launched its new toned premium quality milk called “Cold Gold” costing Rs 20 per 500 ml packed on Monday. “The milk is processed through milk homogeniser and has great quality thickness, which can be best for the preparing tea,” said Goa Dairy’s MD Dr Navso Sawant while addressing media following the launching programme at Curti.

Sawant further said, “Considering the market, Dairy’s ‘Cold Gold’ will directly compete with Giant Amul, as its only brand having similar quality milk in the state in similar price range.”

With this new launch Goa Diary will increase its milk supply by 10,000 liters per day, he added.

Sawant further said, “Goa Dairy has set up bulk milk cooler at Society level which helps farmers to store milk at 4 degrees and it can be soon processed using milk homogeniser to preserve its best quality.”

‘Cold Gold’ milk is launched considering the demand of hotel industry and focus will be laid on promoting the milk in same sector, he added.