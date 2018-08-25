Goa Dairy irregularities: Registrar order by Sept 1

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following direction from the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the Registrar of Co-operative Societies has decided to pass an order on the alleged irregularities committed in the Goa Milk Producers Union, which is popularly known as Goa Dairy, by September 1.

On Thursday, the High Court had directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to take a decision over the disqualification of directors and managing director of Goa Dairy before annual general body meeting on September 2.

The inquiry carried out by a chartered accountant Shridhar alias Yatish Vernekar upon the direction of Registrar of Cooperative Societies Sanjiv Gadkar has unearthed massive irregularities in Goa Dairy exposing mismanagement in procurement of various machineries, raw materials for cattle feed and

purchase of milk from outside the state besides recruitment of staff.

Acting upon complaints received of alleged irregularities by the board of directors of Goa Dairy, the Registrar of Co-operative Societies had appointed Vernekar to hold an inquiry in April 2018.

Upon receiving the inquiry report from Vernekar, the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies had issued show cause notices to all incumbent directors, former directors and managing director Dr N Sawant seeking replies on why they should not be disqualified.

The office of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies has received replies from all concerned directors of Goa Dairy and was supposed to pass order on September 6. However, taking cognisance of the petition filed by farmers, the High Court on Thursday said that the decision on disqualification of the board of directors must come before the annual general meeting.