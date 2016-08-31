Goa Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 3

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Goa Dairy will be increasing the prices of milk by Rs 3 to Rs 4 per litre from September 1 onwards, said chairman of Goa State Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd Madhav Sahakari on Wednesday.

The milk procurement prices for the dairy farmers will also be hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 13 from Thursday onwards.

Sahakari said that the procurement prices for the farmers were not hiked since the last three years. “We will be increasing them from tomorrow. We will also increase the prices of milk by Rs 3 to Rs 4 per litre. Inspite of this, our prices are below that of other brands,” he said.

Stating that the hike in the prices has nothing to do with SUMUL’s entry into the market and that it is a normal hike, Sahakari said that the hike was long overdue. He also said that Goa Dairy has improved the quality of cattle feed and added that there is a proposal for employing more veterinarians to serve the farmers in a better way.