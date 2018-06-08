Goa Dairy farmers on stir seeking rollback of cattle feed price hike

Friday , 8 June 2018
Posted by: nt June 8, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PONDA

Anguished by the non-fulfilment of their demands, Goa Dairy’s farmers began on Thursday  an indefinite hunger strike inside the dairy complex pressing for  a rollback of the hike in the cattle feed price.

Goa Dairy chairman Rajesh Phaldessai and managing Director  Dr N C Sawant tried to  bring a solution to the issue with the help of  joint mamlatdar Abhir Hede and Ponda PI Harish Madkaikar.

However,  they  failed to bring about any settlement of farmers’  demands till late evening.

The farmers have been persistently demanding a rollback in the cattle feed price hike of Rs 2.5 per kg, which has been effected by the dairy. The  other demands include improvement in quality of cattle feed and payment of  pending incentives to farmers.

The farmers have also been demanding that the Registrar of Cooperative Societies must reveal the details of an investigation conducted by  a CA.

They have also demanded that automatic machines be installed to check adulteration of milk.

The farmers, who  held their grounds on Thursday, vowed to  continue with the strike until their demands are fulfilled by the dairy. They said that more of their ilk will join the agitation in coming days.

Six members of farmers’ societies affiliated with the dairy initiated  the indefinite hunger strike.

“We want a written assurance from the dairy chairman and the board of directors on the immediate fulfilment of   our demands,”  Dattaprasad Sanvordekar, an agitator,  told media persons.

However, Phaldessai sought time of at least one month to examine the demands.

The managing director too said that farmers’ demands need to be examined before any decision is taken.

Around 50 farmers led by Sanvordekar reached Curti in the morning  and tried to enter the dairy premises to begin  their agitation inside the complex.   But  a  strong posse of the police  deployed there restrained them from entering the premises.

In fact, the police personnel outnumbered the farmers. In spite of this, the farmers  stormed into the premises claiming that they are the stakeholders of the dairy, and launched their  stir.

Farmers’ run-in   with the police continued as they tried to put up a pandal, leading to anxious moments. Consequently  the Ponda PI  and the joint mamlatdar  rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors.

Madkaikar and  Hede parleyed with Sawant to break the deadlock. Hence Sawant  tried to interact with the farmers, who booed and swore at  the  managing director and  Madkaikar.

Later in the evening,  Phaldessai came to the dairy premises and held a meeting with Sawant.

He assured farmers of taking up their issue at the next  board meeting, urging them  to give him one month’s time to examine  rollback in the hike.

He  gave his statement in black and white, which failed to enthuse the agitating  farmers.

Phaldessai said, “A rollback in the price hike is a big decision and I can’t take it overnight. I will have to study the matter to understand its impact on  the dairy’s business. Moreover, we must convey a board meeting.”

 

