Goa Dairy farmers against ‘hike’ in cattle feed prices

Ponda: Fearing hike in the cattle feed prices following the milk price hike announced recently by the Goa Dairy, farmers, on Friday demanded that the prices of cattle feed be maintained at the present level, otherwise, they be given higher milk procurement price by the dairy.

In this regard, the farmers have decided to submit a memorandum to the Goa Dairy’s administrator, and has threatened to agitate if their demand is not met.

Around 25 farmers, who had gathered at Goa Dairy premises at Curti with a memorandum, on Friday, expressed their concern to the media over the issue.

According to farmer Anup Desai, after the milk price hike, the Goa Dairy is planning a hike in cattle feed prices.

“In this regard, Dairy’s cattle feed plant has already started printing bags with higher prices for the feed being supplied by it, and taking it into consideration, the farmers have decided to submit a memorandum,” said Desai.

“Goa Dairy’s officials are giving the reason of drought, which led to the shortage of raw material, and that considering it the prices of feed are needed to be hiked. But actually, Dairy is finding it difficult to maintain its business in profit due to mismanagement and that the loss is being pushed on the farmers by increasing cattle feed prices,” farmers alleged.

“In the market, prices of raw material are much lower than they were a few months back. The dairy management is trying to fool its farmers,” Sandeep Kunkolkar said while speaking to the media.

“Considering it, we have demanded that prices of the cattle feed be maintained the same or we should be paid increased rate on the milk procurement by the dairy,” Kunkolkar said.

“Presently, high protein cattle feed of the dairy costs Rs 19.30 per kg, while high energy cattle feed costs Rs 19.80 and cotton cake is sold at Rs 19 per kg. Dairy is planning to hike the prices by Rs 2 to 4 per kg,” Desai informed.

It should be noted that considering the shortage of milk in state and higher procurement prices in the neighboring states, Goa State Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, known as ‘Goa Dairy’ has decided to hike its milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre.

And, according to Goa Dairy’s administrator Arvind Kutkar price hike will be introduced from January 1, 2020.