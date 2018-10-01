Goa Dairy earns net profit of Rs 1.81 crore

PONDA: Despite its cattle feed and ice-cream plants suffering losses, Goa Dairy has managed to earn net profit of Rs 1.81 crore.

In the midst of a controversy over the affairs of the Dairy, farmers associated with the Dairy passed the annual financial report for the year 2017-18 hesitantly during the annual general body meeting held on Sunday.

The rescheduled annual general body meeting of Goa Dairy, held on Sunday, was chaired by government-appointed administrator Damodar Morajkar and monitored by Assistant Registrar Pankaj Marathe. Proceedings of the meeting were handled by acting managing director Dr R B Dhuri. Around 120 farmer members of Goa Dairy representing various societies were present during the meeting.

The members initially refused to pass the annual financial report raising various queries regarding the loss suffered by the Dairy’s cattle feed plant and the ice-cream plants. Some members also questioned the validity of the annual financial report stating that it was prepared by the board, half of which has been disqualified.

However, the administrator requested that the financial report be passed or else the further functioning of the Dairy could halt. He said that it was mandatory to pass the financial report before the end of September and in order to run the Dairy’s affairs smoothly, the report had to be passed. The

administrator also assured the members to resolve all the issues pertaining to the Dairy’s affairs. Following this, the members agreed to pass the annual financial report.

As per the report, Goa Dairy has earned a net profit of Rs 1.81 crore after depreciating loss from cattle feed and ice-cream plants for the year 2017-18. This year (2017-18), Goa Dairy cattle feed plant suffered a loss of Rs 1.61 crore as against Rs 5.04 crore last year (2016-17). Similarly, the ice-cream plant suffered a loss of Rs 5.33 lakh this year as against 2.51 lakh last year.

During the meeting, the farmers demanded better veterinary services from Goa Dairy in order to increase milk production. “Dairy needs better veterinarians, as entire dairy business is based on the milk that farmers get and not on the administrative work,” farmer members said.

During the discussion on the inquiry report of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, farmers demanded strict action against those involved in the irregularities.

It may be noted that Goa Dairy’s annual general body meeting called on September 2 was adjourned by farmer members of the Dairy with full majority after creating ruckus over the validity of the headless meeting. Following this, then managing director of Goa Dairy Dr N C Sawant had rescheduled the meeting on September 30 with same agendas on the board.

A day prior to the annual general body meeting, Registrar of Co-operative Societies had disqualified seven directors of the Dairy and ordered suspension of Sawant by appointing an administrator.

A week after the order of the Registrar, the administrator took charge of the Dairy functioning and suspended Sawant after two days. Presently, the charge of managing director of Goa Dairy has been given to Dr Dhuri.