Goa Dairy bribery case: accused remanded to 5-day police custody

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Two persons including a senior supervisor of Goa Dairy who were arrested by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance in connection with a bribery case have been remanded to 5-day police custody.

The accused Sunny Malik, senior supervisor, Goa Dairy and his alleged accomplice Manjit Singh were arrested on Monday in Mapusa.

On Tuesday, Malik filed a bail application before the Special Court, Panaji and after hearing the matter, the court reserved the order for Saturday.

ACB officials said that a complaint was lodged by a Goa dairy booth operator located at Mapusa against Malik for illegal demand of bribe of Rs 3,000 for handing over a cheque of Rs 9,000 issued by Goa dairy towards the commission of sale of milk. The accused Malik called the complainant along with the bribe amount at Mapusa near the bus stand, said ACB officials.

A trap was laid and the accused Singh (who collected money on behalf of Malik) was caught red handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3,000 from the complainant at Mapusa bus stand. Further, the accused Malik was also caught red handed when he came to collect the bribe money from the accused Singh.