Goa Dairy board decides to put on hold 33 appointments

The newly recruited staff for 2015-16 of the Goa State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (Goa Dairy) was discussed threadbare at the 44th annual general body of Goa Dairy held on Wednesday at Curti. The board members have agreed to keep the confirmation of 33 recruited staff members on hold.

According to sources the farmers had alleged illegal recruitment of 33 staff in Goa Dairy for 2015-16, and have asked the board members to revise the appointment of the new staff or to hold their confirmation. Due to the staff appointments tension has risen between farmers and board directors. Vikas Prabhu chairman of Gananath Milk Society said the board members have agreed to increase the probation period of the newly recruited staff and finalise their confirmation after discussing the same at the next general body meeting with farmers.

Goa Dairy chairman Madhav Sahakari said that the board members have agreed to study the recruitment process for the coming four months and will discuss the same at the general body meeting about confirmation of staff.

According to Madhav Sahakari, the newly recruited staff was required for Goa Dairy as 33 employees have retired last year. Since 2012 Goa Dairy has recruited 54 new staff out of which 33 were recruited this financial year. There are no illegalities in the recruitment process added Sahakari.

As per the annual general body meeting report, Goa Dairy has earned ` 1.62 cr profits this financial year, which is ` 37 lakh less than last year. For the last financial year with an annual turnover of ` 122 crore, Goa Diary had earned a profit of ` 1.99 cr.