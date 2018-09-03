Goa Dairy AGM adjourned amid commotion

PONDA: Following ruckus over the validity of the annual general body meeting (AGM) of the farmers linked to Goa Dairy, the meeting which was held at Curti on Sunday was adjourned.

The farmers unanimously resolved to adjourn the meeting following which beleaguered managing director of Goa Dairy Dr N C Sawant rescheduled the meeting on September 30.

It may be noted that the government has dissolved the board of directors of Goa State Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd, which is also known as Goa Dairy, over irregularities and mismanagement and appointed senior government officer Damodar Morajkar as the administrator of the Dairy.

Registrar of Co-operative Societies Sanjiv Gadkar passed an order in which he has also disqualified seven directors of Goa Dairy and the administrator has been asked to place the managing director under suspension for the irregularities and corrupt practices and terminate him accordingly.

Though the government has appointed administrator on Goa Dairy, he has not yet taken the charge and is expected to do so on Monday.

“Considering the farmers’ demand, the AGM was adjourned and has been rescheduled on 30th September with same agendas on board,” said Dr Sawant while speaking to this daily following the meeting.

As per the schedule, the meeting commenced at 11 am with attendance of over 100 members. However, it was adjourned by 12 pm with Dr Sawant, farmer leader Dattaprasad Sawardekar and Jayant Desai walking out together from the second gate of the Dairy.

Assistant Registrar Pankaj Marathe, who was present during the meeting as a representative of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies’ office, confirmed about the adjournment of the meeting.

Sawardekar said that there was nobody to chair the meeting, as the board of directors has already lost its majority following the Registrar’s order disqualifying seven directors. “Even the representative of Registrar was confused about the proceedings and following a demand of farmers he agreed to adjourn the meeting,” Sawardekar said.

“We are happy with the Registrar’s order on the alleged scam in Goa Dairy and we are eagerly waiting for the administrator to take charge of the Dairy,” the farmers’ leader said. “As the Registrar has already disqualified seven members of the board of directors and has ordered suspension of MD Sawant with scam charges against them, we did not want either of them to confirm proceedings of the meeting or to confirm the minutes of the previous meeting. Considering it, the farmer members resolved to adjourn the meeting,” said Sawardekar.

Commenting on the Registrar’s order, Dr Sawant said that the order is not clear and specific and has created confusion among the members. “As a result, holding the AGM was difficult. If administrator appointed by the government takes charge of Goa Dairy, the AGM scheduled on September 30 will be chaired by him,” he said.