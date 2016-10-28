Goa celebrates Diwali with joy, gaiety

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The burning of effigies of the demon king, Narkasur in the wee hours on Saturday marked the beginning of celebrations of the festival of lights, Diwali in the state.

The traditional event of Laxmi pujan – the religious ritual to seek blessings of Goddess Laxmi, the deity of prosperity – linked to Diwali will be celebrated on October 30.

The festival witnesses the Hindu community beginning the day with early morning traditional bath, followed by ‘Ovalni’ of the members of the family, which is the customary greetings with lighted lamps, and a feast of delicacies made from ‘fov’ or pounded rice as well as sweets. People also visit the temples in large numbers on the occasion.

Houses around the state, on the eve of Diwali, wore a festive look decorated with electrical as well as oil lamps and Aakash Kandils or sky lanterns perched atop the houses. ‘Toran,’ a door hanging made from marigold flowers and leaves of mango trees, as well as Rangoli, the bright and colourful decorative patterns drawn in front of the entrance to the house also formed part of this decoration.

The eve of Diwali saw large-sized effigies of Narkasur being set up in nook and corner of the state. Almost every town in Goa also hosted the contests involving Narkasur effigies, with attractive prizes for the participants.

The eve of Diwali further witnessed people flocking to markets for last-minute purchases. The substantial hike in the prices of commodities right from gold and electronic goods to clothes and sweets, however, did not dampen the festive spirit of the people.

Many of the temples in Goa are scheduled to hold religious rituals in commemoration of the annual festival. A number of cultural organisations and clubs have also organised entertainment events, including contests as well as musical concerts. Firework displays will also be seen late evening in various parts of the state.

Many Catholic and Muslim families were seen visiting their Hindu friends and neighbours to wish them on the occasion, thus displaying the secular fabric of Goa.

Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao have greeted the citizens on the occasion of the festival of lights, which signifies the human journey from darkness to light, and victory of good over the evil within every human being.

The Governor in her message said, “Diwali is one of the most beautiful and sacred festivals of the Hindus. It is celebrated every year with great joy and enthusiasm throughout the length and breadth of the country. It is a festival of lights and marks the happy return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The lighting of diyas, the lights form a symbol of warding off the darkness from our life. It spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. It is a festival which brings together families and neighbourhoods. Its joyous celebration promotes social solidarity and goodwill among people, which is crucial for the nation.”

“May the celebration of Diwali, this year help in binding people and bring happiness and prosperity,” she added.

The Chief Minister, extending warm greetings said, “On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my personal greetings and compliments to the people of Goa. As a glorious tradition, this festival of lights has developed an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood in the state.”

“May the festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness unite Goa into an era of joy, peace and prosperity,” Parsekar added, stating, “I appeal to all my fellow citizens to join hands with us towards promoting the bonds of friendship and fraternity in a true spirit of humanism.” “May the bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year,” he concluded.

The Archbishop in his greetings said that on behalf of the Catholic community and on his own behalf he extends most cordial greetings to the Hindu sisters and brothers, on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. “We feel particularly encouraged by their enthusiasm to consign to ashes the demon of darkness in order to usher in the glorious reign of light and see in this the victory of good over evil,” he added.

“The Catholic Church worldwide is engaged in a deep reflection on the institution of the family and related problems. We would like to join hands with other communities, to work for the strengthening of our family life, which is being challenged today as never before,” the Archbishop stated, pointing out that the symbolic act of burning the Narkasur is a sign of the human commitment for the health of the world, which depends a great deal on the wholesome – physical, moral and spiritual – health of the family.

“May all these human efforts bear fruit, with the blessings of the Almighty,” he concluded.