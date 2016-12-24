Goa celebrates Christmas with solemnity and joy

PANAJI: Celebrations heralding the birth of Lord Jesus Christ began across the state with church services, most of which began at 11 pm with the pealing of church bells. In many churches, the services concluded with the distribution of cake and coffee.

After the masses, members of the Catholic community dressed in their best to match the occasion, exchanged greetings. The celebrations continued late into the night with the organisation of musical programmes and dances at prominent venues all over the state.

Meanwhile, cribs depicting scenes of the birth of Lord Jesus have been put up at Christian homes, churches, chapels and different strategic locations. Catholic residences as well as prayer houses have also been tastefully decorated with brightly-lit stars as well as ‘lampions,’ and array of lights. A large number of Goans residing outside Goa have come down to the state to celebrate the festival with their families.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao have extended their heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Christmas.

In her message, the Governor has said, “On this occasion, we fondly remember Lord Jesus Christ, whose birth we commemorate at this season of the year. During this festival, each of us should open our heart and rededicate ourselves to the principles of peace, tolerance, compassion, sacrifice and brotherhood, taught by Jesus Christ.”

“Our Country is rich in tradition and diverse in culture where all the citizens celebrate every festival with great zeal and happiness irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Therefore, let us celebrate the festival as a member of one family with cooperation and mutual understanding. On this auspicious occasion, let us all dedicate ourselves for greater peace, brotherhood and progress of our nation, keeping in view the eternal message of Lord Jesus Christ,” she said.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Christmas is being celebrated across the world with great joy and fervour. This season of giving, remembering and sharing the love assumes significance to follow the principles and moral values preached by Lord Jesus Christ and to spread his glorious message of peace. “May the yuletide spirit fill your heart and home with an abundance of compassion, contentment, laughter and consolidate the bonds of unity, fraternity among people of different faith and to usher in harmony, prosperity and progress in the New Year,” he said in his message.

The Archbishop, in his message, said that Christmas is, first and foremost, a feast of joy. “Joy is in the air,” sings a well-known Christmas Carol. At the deepest level, the joy of Christmas celebrates the fulfillment of a basic longing of the human heart for God. And Christians, the world over, believe that the unseen God took human form in Jesus and walked this earth like an ordinary human being. We will never be able to tell how many pages have been written and how many songs have been sung about this great reality: God in our midst!

The Archbishop, further in his message, said that by taking flesh, God elevated our human condition and now calls us to discover the divine spark in every other human being, especially in the poor and the marginalised, with whom he identified himself in an eminent way through his very birth in a stable. He came to show us the way to live lives of love, of compassion, of kindness, of justice. So this Christmas, let us make room for God to change us and, through us, to change the world around us.

Cutting across manmade barriers, let us commit ourselves to build a new society wherein everyone will be welcomed, accepted and loved. Taking inspiration from a well-known English pop song, let us join hands to “heal the world, make it a better place for you and for me and the entire human race … and save it for our children.” Yes, let us recreate our world into a place where peace, justice, understanding and reconciliation will abide among human beings and where nations will take unified action against environmental degradation and irresponsible development, he said.

“I take this occasion to wish everyone a joyful Christmas, full of divine blessings and peace that only God can give,” said the Archbishop.