GOA BRIEFS

30 prabables named for Dr BC Roy football nationals

PANAJI: Thirty players have been selected for the coaching camp to select GFA’s Goa State junior team for Dr BC Roy National Football Championship to be held in Meghalaya. The selected players are: Eknath Rathod, Rowan Gaounkar, Mahadev Gawde, Macbon Fernandes, Pratik Naik, Sebastian Gonsalves, Wagish Mishra, Nishank Divakar, Ashton Rodrigues, Richard Fernandes, Bradley Carvalho, Mackenzie Fernandes, Mayben Borges, Zeffrino Colaco, Lunkhosel Haokip, Madan Pomburphekar, Crespo D’Souza, Yusuf Shaik, Velroy Cardozo, Ainsley Araujo, Caine Moura, Prajoy Gawade, Aryan Solanky, Joswel Cardozo, Sumit Patidar, Salgeo Dias, Aditya Talvar, Aryan Vaigankar, Climax Fernandes and Jovito Fernandes. The players have been asked to report with Adhar card, original birth certificate and two passport photographs to Cosme Oliveira on Monday.

GU women’s football team finishes third

TALEIGAO: Goa University women’s team finished third in the All India Inter University Football Championship for Women, organised by KIIT, Bhubaneswar, as they defeated MD University, Rohtak. Earlier in quarterfinals, GU women rode on Karishma Shirvoikar’s brace to beat Calicut University 2-0, while in the semis they lost to eventual champions Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2-0.

All India senior badminton tourney begins in Peddem tomorrow

PEDDEM: Goa Badminton Association (GBA) will host All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2020 at multipurpose stadium, Peddem from January 14 to 19. Local favourites Anura Prabhu Desai, Tanisha Crasto, Pranjal Chimulkar, Lydia Barreto and Arjun Fallary will be the main attraction of the six-day event, which will also see some of the best Indian players. Matches will be held in following categories: men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. More than 1100 shuttlers from 35 States, Union Territories and other member units are expected to compete in the championship.

FIXTURE

GFA 2nd Div League (Bardez Zone): Goan Warriors FC V Parra Verla Canca Association, Parra, Duler Stadium, 3.45 pm.