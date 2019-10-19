GOA BRIEFS

SNJA HSS are state level U-19 badminton champs

PANAJI: GVM’s SNJA Higher Secondary School won the state level U-19 badminton tournament organised by Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at multipurpose hall Fatorda on Friday. The school team consisted of Yasmin Sayed, Chanchal Sheoran, Riya Gaonkar, Shrungani Naik, BeeJayanti Barul. GVM went on to defeat Sharada Mandir HSS, Miramar 2-1 in the final.

18 selected to represent Goa in U-17 girls football at Nat’l School Games

PANAJI: Eighteen girls have been selected to represent Goa at the 65th National School Games in U-17 girls football scheduled to be held in Ajmer, Rajasthan from Oct 21. The following is the team: Larya Joyce Fernandes, Thais Marie Mascarenhas, Mamta L Rajkumari, Ashmisha G Hadkonkar, Sujata Nagraj Shetty, Donea Celia Fernandes, Tanvi D Khedekar, Aniela Barretto, Rhea Pires, Nusrat Kotiwale, Myra Malvis D’Silva, Flani Costa, Clency Miranda, Lysandra X Rodrigues, Roshani P Chavan, Agnela E Fatima Antao, Jossel Mascarenhas, Merecia F Tavares.

FIXTURES

Goa Professional League: Corps of Signals V Guardian Angel Sports Club, Duler Stadium, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group C: Sangolda Lightning V Adarsh Yuvak Sangh, Poriat ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group D: Augustias Sporting Club Pomburpa V Kelbai Sports Club, Assonora ground, 4.00 pm

10th Cuncolim Union Rolling Trophy: Sporting Club of Davorlim V Mandopa SC, Cuncolim grounds, 4.30 pm

2nd CRCC Cup: Carmona SC V Betalbatim SC, CRCC grounds, Chinchinim, 4.30 pm