GOA BRIEFS

Titans, Lourdes, Panjim Basketeers reach quarters

PANAJI: Hosts YMCA Titans registered an exciting 45-31 win over Don Bosco Oratory, Panjim to seal quarterfinal berth in the Summer Slam 2019 basketball tournament, organised by YMCA Titans, at Indoor stadium, DBO, Panaji. In another encounter, Lourdes Basketball Club recorded a commanding 46-27 win over Raiders to also book their place in the quarters. Panjim Basketeers also made it to the quarters after getting the better of Assailants 55-31 in the last match of the day.

Anthony Fernandes is new chief of UC Utorda

UTORDA: Anthony Fernandes was elected unopposed as the president of United Club of Utorda during their general body meeting held recently. Anthony Rodrigues was elected as vice president; Ulorica Fernandes as secretary; Gomendes Azavedo as treasurer and Rocky Noronha as assistant treasurer.

FIXTURES

GFA U-20 TACA Goa (1st Div) Finals: Goan Football Club V Sporting Clube de Goa, Duler ground, 4 pm.

GFA U- 20 TACA Goa (2nd Div): Shree Nagesh Maharudra Sports & Cultural Club V Bidesh XI Sports Club, Assonora ground; Goa Velha Sports Club V Football Club Mardol, Agassaim ground. Both matches at 4 pm.