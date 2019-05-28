GOA BRIEFS

Shree Nagesh beat Goa Velha

AGASSAIM: Vihar Kholkar’s twin strike ensured Shree Nagesh Maharudra SC’s narrow 2-1 win over Goa Velha SC in the GFA U-20 Division Two league match at Agassaim ground, on Monday. The winners led 2-0 at the break as Vihar opened the account in the 21st minute before doubling the account at the half hour mark. Goa Velha managed to pull a goal back in the 77th minute through Mashaka Kamatag. Lakesh Gawas and Alme Fernandes of Goa Velha and Devesh Adkonkar of Shree Nagesh Maharudra SC went into the referee’s books from rough play.

Ethan, Saeeja emerge U-9 chess champs

MANGESHI: Ethan Vaz and Saeeja Dessai emerged winners in Open and Girls category respectively at the All Goa U-9 Open and Girls State Chess Championship 2018, organised by Ponda Taluka Chess Association (PTCA) at Wagle High School, Mangeshi. Atharv Sawal and Shriya Patil secured 2nd place in their respective categories. GCA secretary Kishor Bandekar was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the winners in presence of Amogh Namshiker, Anand Kurtiker and others.

FIXTURE

GFA 1st Div: United Club of Telaulim V Youth Club of Manora, Ambelim ground, 4 pm.