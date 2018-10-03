GOA BRIEFS

SC Davorlim squeeze into semifinals

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the semifinals of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Chandor Club 4-3 via tie-breaker played at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Tuesday. The teams played out a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Chandor Club went into the lead through a goal scored by Irfan Edwad in the 40th minute but Sporting Club of Davorlim came back strongly to level the score in the 50th minute through Ryan Furtado. In the tie-breaker, Sporting Club of Davorlim scored through Agnelo Colaco, Valmiki Miranda and Mabel Miranda while for Chandor Club only Darren Fernandes and Akram Edwad could be on target.

Goan shuttler Tanisha gets India call-up

PANAJI: As reported in The Navhind Times, Goa’s Tanisha Crasto has been selected in the India Team for the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships to be held in Canada in November this year.

Sirlim SC pip Ave Maria

CAVELOSSIM: Sirlim SC scored a narrow 1-0 win over Ave Maria AWC in the GFA’s U-16 League match played at the Cavelossim ground, on Tuesday. At Nagoa ground, Pax of Nagoa bagged full points as their opponents Curtorim Gymkhana failed to report at the venue.

Rahul to lead Goa U-19 for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

PORVORIM: Rahul Mehta will lead Goa men’s U-19 cricket team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy which will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan from October 6 to 21. The team: Rahul Mehta (C), Alam Khan, Saiesh Kamat, Udit Yadav, Yash Porob, Gaurish Kambli, Digesh Raikar, Ruthvik Naik, Samit Aryan Mishra, Shadab Khan, Shubham Tari, Krishna Thakur, Mohit Redkar, Umang Gosavi, Vrusaj Talaulikar and Rohit Dhareshwar.

Artistic gymnastics at Peddem

PEDDEM: The Goa Amateurs Association of Gymnastics Sport, Porvorim will be organising State Level Artistic Gymnastics Competition for boys and girls in the age group of U-6, U-8, U-10 and U-12 at Peddem Indoor Stadium, Peddem, Mapusa on October 13 and 14. Entries may be sent to Kreeda Prabodhini office, Vidhya Prabodhini School in Porvorim on or before October 10 by 6 pm. For more details contact Kalpana (9049426188) or Gautam (7219604547) or email at 16gaags@gmail.com

St Xavier’s, Sanquelim, Chowgule, Rosary in GU football semis

TALEIGAO: St Xavier’s College, Mapusa will meet Govt College, Sanquelim while Chowgule College, Margao will clash with Rosary College, Navelim in the semifinals of Inter-Collegiate Football Championship 2018-19, organised by Goa University. In their respective quarterfinal matches played on Tuesday, St Xavier’s edged past SS Dempo College, Cujira 3-2; Govt College, Sanquelim prevailed over Don Bosco College of Engg, Fatorda 6-5 via tie-breaker; Chowgule College defeated MES College, Zuarinagar 4-3 via tie-breaker and Rosary College beat Shree Damodar College, Margao 2-0.

FIXTURES

GFA 3RD Div: FC Sanquelim V Kelbai SC, Bicholim ground; Friends XI SC V Guirim YCSC, Duler Stadium; United Club of Benaulim V USC Seraulim, Benaulim ground; Peddem Bomm SC V Sodiem SCA, Chapora ground; Tilamola United SC V Guirdolim Club, Chandor church ground; Nerul SC V Saligao United, Anjuna Gymkhana; St Sebastiao YC V Margao SC, artificial turf ground, Fatorda; 4 pm.

GFA U-16: Don Bosco Fatorda V CRC Chinchinim, Chinchinim ground; Youth Welfare SC, Assolna V United Boys of Ambaulim, Cavelossim ground; 4 pm.

GFA Vedanta Women’s League: Panjim Footballers V Cuncolim Union, Cuncolim ground; 4 pm.

Gold-Silver Trophy (2nd semis): Parish Youth, Nuvem V Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna, Rosary grounds, Navelim, 4.30 pm.

Our Lady of Fatima Cup (semis): Raia SC V Sao Jose de Areal, panchayat grounds, Dicarpale, 4.30 pm.

SJD Areal Panchayat Cup: Curtorim Gymkhana V Varca SC, Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal, 4.30 pm.