GOA BRIEFS

Goa women and men retain Futsal title

PEDDEM: Goa successfully defended their championships in the men’s and women’s category respectively at the Senior National Futsal Championship, played at Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa, on Tuesday. While the men’s team registered a hard fought 3-2 win over Maharashtra, women’s team eased past Karnataka 3-1.

Churchill Brothers SC juniors win big

FATORDA: Churchill Brothers SC thrashed Parish Youth Nuvem 7-0 in the GFA’s U-16 League match played at Artificial Turf Fatorda on Tuesday. Mevan Dias scored four goals while Aaron Rodrigues scored a brace and Mackenzie Fernandes netted one.

UYC Bogamalo ease past Baina SC

CHICALIM: UYC Bogamalo beat Baina SC 4-0 in the GFA’s U-14 League match held at Chicalim ground on Tuesday. Uttyung Shetty scored two goals, while Glen Alvares and Oscar Fernandes scored one each.

Xetrapal hold Siolim-Sodiem to 1-1 draw

SANGOLDA: Xetrapal SC and Siolim Sodiem SCC played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the GFA’s 2nd Division League match at Sangolda ground on Tuesday. Aniket scored for Siolim while Bradly Lobo netted for Xetrapal.

Cuncolim Union move into quarterfinals

QUEPEM: Goal each from Bharat Gaonkar and Troyson helped Cuncolim Union down St Roque YC, Calata-Majorda 2-0 and enter the quarters of Fr Agnelo Youth inter-village football tournament, at panchayat grounds, Avedem-Quepem on Tuesday.

UC Benaulim oust Betalbatim Sporting

CUNCOLIM: United Club of Benaulim entered the quarterfinals of Cuncolim Union Trophy defeating Betalbatim Sporting 7-6 via tie breaker, at Cuncolim grounds on Tuesday. After a goalless draw, UC Benaulim proved to be better shooters in the tie-breaker.

Maina SC squeeze into Seraulim Panchayat Cup final

SERAULIM: Maina SC entered the finals of Seraulim Panchayat Cup defeating SCC Loutolim 9-8 via tie-breaker, at Seraulim grounds on Tuesday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time.

St Anthony’s Assolda in last 8 of Martins Cup

BETALBATIM: St Anthony’s SC, Assolda entered the quarterfinals of Martins Cup football tournament after a 4-3 win via tie-breaker over Goa Velha at Betalbatim Sports Complex grounds on Tuesday. Earlier the teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. While Agness Vaz scored for Assolda, Chatur Naik netted for Betalbatim.

Veterans football in Mapusa on Dec 19

MAPUSA: Milagres SC, Mapusa will organise an all-Goa seven-a-side veterans football tournament on December 19 at St Anthony HS ground, Duler, Mapusa. Interested may submit their entries before December 16 to Jude (9822164151).

FIXTURES

GFA Women’s League (semis leg 2): Panjim Dolphins V Albert Princesses, 4.30 pm; SCCC Sows V Flaming Oranje, 6 pm; Duler stadium.

GFA 2nd Div: Candolim SC V Dunes SC, Sirsaim ground, 4.15 pm.

GFA U-14: Salgaocar FC V Cortalim Gymkhana, Chichalim ground, 4.15 pm.

Martins Cup: Rossman Cruz SC V Sao Jose de Areal, Betalbatim Sports Complex grounds, 4.30 pm.

Cuncolim Union Trophy: Dicarpale SC V Cuncolim Union, Cuncolim grounds, 4.30 pm.

Seraulim Panchayat Cup: USC Seraulim V St Anthony’s SC, Colva, Seraulim grounds, 4.30 pm.

12th Late PJ Goveia Soccer (semis): Nerul SC V Augustias SC, Colvale church grounds, 4.30 pm.