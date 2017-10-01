GOA BRIEFS

Guirdolim Club, SCC Loutolim secure wins

CURTORIM: Riding on a brace by Irfan Yadwad, Guirdolim Club blanked Fr Angel Youth SC 2-0 in the GFA’s Third Division League match played at Curtorim ground, on Sunday. Irfan found the mark in the 11th and 30th minute. In day’s other match played at Raia ground, SCC Loutolim scored a comfortable 3-1 win over St Sebastian Youth Club, Fatorda. Myren Pachecho scored a brace while Brison Fernandes scored the other goal. Franoy Furtado scored a consolation goal for the Fatorda side.

Navelim Sporting in quarters

NAVELIM: Navelim Sporting thrashed Carmona SC 4-1 to enter the quarterfinals of 36th Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy football tournament at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Sunday. Navelim Sporting opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Alvito Colaco and maintained the slender lead till the half-time break. Crossing over, Alvito helped Jason Martin to double Navelim’s lead. Carmona SC pulled a goal back in the 40th minute through Raju Cardozo, but thereafter it was Travis Souza and Presley Gomes who struck in the 47th and 54th minute respectively to give Navelim Sporting an easy 4-1 win.

Perpetual Veterans emerge victors

NUVE: Perpetual Veterans, Nuvem emerged winners of Fr Agustinho Rodrigues Memorial Veterans football tournament as they defeated Nuvem Veterans 3-0 in the finals played at church grounds, Nuvem on Sunday. Perpetual Veterans led 2-0 at half time courtesy a double strike from Rosario Cardozo. And just a few minutes before the final hooter, Perpetual Veterans scored their third goal through Cruz Fernandes.

FIXTURES

Goa Pro League: Sporting Clube de Goa V Goan FC, Duler Stadium, 4 pm.

GFA 3rd Div: Assonora USC V Sirsaim SWC, Anjuna Gymkhana ground; PVC Parra V Nerul SC, Parra ground. Both matches will start at 4 pm.

36th Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda V Cuncolim Union, Rosary grounds, Navelim, 4.30 pm.

14th All Goa Guirdolim Panchayat Cup: Rossman Cruz SC Nagoa-Verna V Sporting Club of Davorlim, church grounds, Chandor, 4.30 pm.

36th Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup: Our Lady of Glorioa SC, Raia V Navelim SC, Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal, 4.30 pm.