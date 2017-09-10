GOA BRIEFS

Kherdekar takes sole lead

PANAJI: FM Sauravh Kherdekar of Maharashtra is in sole lead with 7.5 points after the completion of eighth round at the 6th Fomento All India Fide Rating Chess Tournament being played at Institute Menenzes Braganza Hall, Panaji. Sauravh defeated Rahul Varma and Sanjay Sindhia in the 7th and 8th round respectively. IM Ramnathan Subramanian, Ameya Audi, Sibi Visal are in 2nd position with 7 points. Arvind Shastry is on 3rd position with 6.5 points. CM Leon Mendonca, Joy Lazar, Mraduhas Thripathi, Vishvesh Kochrekar, Sikka Sumit, Jinan Jomon, Ashish Madhusudhanan and Mithil Anande are on 6 points.

Kenneth, Senio share day’s honour

VERNA: Kenneth da Costa’s four-goal blitz helped St Thomas HS trounce Crescent School 7-1 while Senio Fernandes four goals powered Regina Mundi HS to a massive 14-0 win over Our Lady of Divar HS in the junior boys’ qualifying games of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Football tournament played at Father Agnel ground, Verna on Saturday. Senio’s teammate Jonas D’Souza also contributed in Regina Mundi’s win as he netted a hat-trick. In day’s other matches played at Ganeshpuri Sports Complex, Sachin Rathod’s treble scripted a 7-0 victory for Savour of the World HS against Aim English Medium School at Ganeshpuri Sports Complex while MAE de Deus HS upstaged Sacred Heart of Jesus 5-0 with Yash Parwar and Ravi Rai scoring a brace each for the winners. Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya scraped to a 4-3 win on penalty shootout against Dr TB Cunha Government HSS in the senior boys’ qualifying match. The teams were locked in a1-1 draw at regulation time.

St Mary’s, Marina English, Rosary, Mae Dos Pobres win

CUNCOLIM: St Mary’s HS Chinchinim, Marina English HS Verna, Rosary HS Navelim and Mae Dos Pobres HS Nuvem registered wins in their respective matches of the inter-school football tournament for under-14 boys, organised by DSYA, at Cuncolim grounds on Saturday. Mount Mary’s defeated AIM’s HS, Margao 3-0. Shario Gomes, Adrinao Pinto and Jovi Keff Pereira were the goalscorers. Marina English rode on a four-goal blitz by Akish Sayyed as they blanked St Rock’s HS, Tolecanto 4-0. Rosary HS defeated St Aloysius HS, Benaulim 2-0. Noah Luis and Samith Naik were the goalscorers. Mae Dos Pobres got the better of Government HS, Davorlim 2-0. Shenoy Colaco and Selroy Coutinho scored one goal each.

Fr Agnel Multipurpose HSS held

PANAJI: Fr Agnel Multipurpose HSS, Verna were held to a 1-1 draw by 19 BN NCC Ranchi in the boys U-17 Subroto Mukherji football championship in New Delhi. Fr Agnel took an early lead in the 8th minute through a freekick taken by Brison Fernandes. NCC Jharkhand restored parity in the second half through Royston. Fr Agnel will next face Chitkara International School, Chandigarh.

Velsao’s U-18 football trials today

VELSAO: Velsao Sports & Cultural Club will conduct trials to select its team for GFA U-18 football tournament. The trials will be held today at Velsao Sports Complex (Udear) from 3.45 pm. Players born on after January 1, 2000 are eligible for selection, and should report to Borges Da Costa at the venue with full football kit.

Benfica YC’s U-14 selection camp

VASCO: Benfica Youth Club, Vasco will hold selection camp for their U-14 team at the MPT ground, Vasco on September 11 at 3 pm. Players of the 2016-17 season will also be a part of the selection camp. For queries Baba may be contacted on 9527506703.

Fatorda Veterans enter finals

BENAULIM: United Club Fatorda Veterans edged Bardez Veterans 1-0 to enter the finals of the 17th VM Salgaocar Memorial Veterans Soccer tournament, organised by Prime Sports Club, at St John The Baptist ground Dando-Benaulim on Saturday. Fatorda striker Mithun Carvalho scored the match winning goal.