GOA BRIEFS

Dylon sends Varca into semis

CHANDOR: Medio Dylon Lima’s last-minute strike helped Varca SC beat Curtorim Gymkhana by a solitary goal and enter the semifinals of the 44th Chandor Seamen Trophy football tournament, at Chandor grounds on Sunday. Both the teams dished out exciting brand of football but poor finishing from the strikers of either side meant that the scoreboard remained all blank. And when it appeared that the teams were heading for a tie-breaker, a powerfull shot taken by a Varca player deflected off a Curtorim defender and the ball rolled at the feet of Dylon Lima who lost no time in slamming the ball to the far end of the Curtorim nets.

Salgaocar Veterans reach last 4

BENAULIM: Salgaocar Veterans entered the semifinals of the 17th VM Salgaocar Veterans football tournament defeating Navelim Veterans by a solitary goal at St John, the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Sunday. Derrick Pereira scored the match-winner in the very first minute of play as the former international let go an angular effort that completely deceived the Navelim Veterans keeper. Salgaocar Veterans thereafter had several chances to buttress their lead but wayward shooting and some strong defending from Navelim Veterans denied them any further openings. Navelim Veterans, in an attempt to find the leveller, tried some long rangers in the last few minutes of play but all in vain.