GOA BRIEFS

Sagun to lead Goa

PORVORIM: Sagun Kamat will lead Goa at the All India Corormandal King Moin-Ud-Dowlah Gold Cup to be held in Hyderabad from August 22. The other members of the team are Swapnil Asnodkar, Sumiran Amonkar, Darshan Misal, Saurabh Bandekar, Srinivas Fadte, Samar Dubhashi, Reagan Pinto, Keenan Vaz, Amogh Desai, Felix Alemao, Amulya Pandrekar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lakshay Garg, Heramb Parab and Vedant Naik.

Davorlim down Varca for semifinal berth

CHINCHINIM: Sporting Club of Davorlim thumped Varca SC 4-1 to enter the semifinals of Chichinim-Deussua Panchayat Cup, at Chinchinim church grounds on Saturday. Davorlim went into the lead in the 20th minute through S Abhay and maintained it till the half-time break. The second session saw four goal being scored as SC Davorlim found the mark through Agnelo Colaco (40th minute), Adrew Colaco (53rd minute) and Abbay Shetty (58th minute), while Varca SC netting once in the 48th minute through Colomban Noronha.

Navelim Sporting move into quarters

CHANDOR: Navelim Sporting entered the quarterfinals of Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy, defeating Cuncolim Union 2-0, at Chandor grounds on Saturday. Travis Souza and Darren Peixote were the goalsorers.

Agnelo sends Temba into Pogo Boys Cup final

MERCES: Agnelo second-half strike enabled Temba register a narrow 1-0 win over Carmibhatt and enter the finals of the 4th Pogo Boys Cup at Merces church ground on Saturday. Temba were one man short after Cedric was shown a red card for his second offence.

SJD Areal, Cuncolim Union in title clash

CUNCOLIM: Sao Jose de Areal will clash against Cuncolim Union in the finals of the McDowell’s No 1 Yaari Premiere Cup football tournament at Cuncolim grounds on Sunday. Areal beat Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda, Navelim Villagers Union and Curtorim Gymkhana en route to finals while Cuncolim Union made it to summit clash after getting the better of St Sebastian SC, Benaulim, CRC Chinchinim and United Club of Palolem.

Pratik Borkar in sole lead

PORVORIM: After the end of five rounds at the Open and Girls Under-11 State Chess Championship, organised by Bardez Taluka Chess Association, at Swami Vivekanand Hall, Porvorim, Pratik Borkar (1243) from Tiswadi taluka is leading in Open category with 5 points while in Girls category Alaya Vella D’Cruz (1242) of Salcete taluka and Sanvi Naik Gaonkar (1095) of Canacona taluka are in joint lead with four points each. Colaco Reuben and Paarth Salvi are on second position with 4.5 points each in boys category while Sayuri Naik, Netra Savaikar and Sampada Raikar are on second position with 4 points each girls category.

Nagesh, Shantesh in TT finals

PEDDEM: NageshVerenkar will meet Shantesh Mapsekar in the sub-junior boys finals at the All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Championship, organised by Rotaract Club of Mapusa, at Peddem indoor stadium. In their respective semifinals, Nagesh beat Niley Kamat 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-9) and Shantesh defeated Aarav Aiyer 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-8).