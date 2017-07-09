GOA BRIEFS

Curtorim Gymkhana in semis

RAIA: Curtorim Gymkhana entered the semi-finals of the 46th Custodio Memorial Football tournament defeating Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda 2-1 at Raia panchayat grounds on Sunday. Curtorim went into the lead through Welson Fernandes. Don Bosco equalised through Roque Borges in the 43rd minute. Curtorim’s Welson Fernandes scored, what proved to be the match-winner in the 58th minute.

St Anthony’s edge past PY, Nuvem

BENAULIM: St Anthony’s Sports Club, Colva entered the finals of the St Sebastian Union Inter-Village Football tournament defeating Parish Youth, Nuvem 4-3 via the tie-breaker at St John the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Sunday.Regulation time ended goalless. The Colva lads scored through Ronnie Fernandes, Macson Fernandes, Jerry Rodrigues and Baptist Fernandes. Parish Youth, Nuvem could find the mark only through Stanely D’Mello, Rayan Alvares and Jorose Oliveira.

Fr Agnelo YC in quarters

ASSOLDA: Fr Agnelo Youth Club, Paroda entered the quarter-finals of St Anthony’s Festival Cup football tournament defeating Rossman Cruz Sports Club, Nagoa-Verna 5-3 via the tie-breaker at Assolda panchayat grounds on Sunday. Rossman Cruz went into the lead through Benston Barreto, Jaison Dias scored for Paroda to level the score. In the tie-breaker the Paroda boys were on target with four spot-kicks, while Rossman Cruz could only convert two penalties.

Aston wins

PONDA: Aston Dias won the Ponda Taluka level Rapid Chess tournament organised by Ponda Taluka Chess Association. Devesh Naik, Shivank Kuncolienkar, Milind Gauns, Vageesh Tendulkar, Yash Upadhye and Swayam Naik secured 2nd to 7th place respectively.

FIXTURES

Nuvem Panchayat Cup: St Anthony’s SC V Cuncolim Union, Nuvem church grounds, 4.30 pm.

St Sebastian Union Inter-Village: Margao SC V CAC, Cansaulim, St John the Baptist grounds, Benaulim, 4.30 pm.