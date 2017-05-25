GOA BRIEFS

Badminton tourneys tomorrow

PANAJI: Goa Badminton Association will conduct its North and South Goa district badminton tournaments in U-15 and U-19 boys and girls singles and U-19 boys doubles on May 26 from 9.30 am. Players from Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Bardez, Tiswadi and Mormugao talukas should report at Indoor stadium, Campal while players from Salcete, Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Ponda and Dharbandora talukas should report at Multipurpose Hall, Fatorda. Spot entries will be accepted.

2V2 tie-breaker at Saligao

SALIGAO: Foxes CCCP, Saligao are organising their 12th all Goa 2-a-side tie-breaker on May 27 at Saligao Sporting grounds. For more details contact Clive (8888503814) or Bonny (9970602334).

FIXTURE

Raia FC Cup: Sao Jose de Areal V Sporting Club of Davorlim, panchayat grounds, Raia, 4.30 pm.