GOA BRIEFS

Tiswadi, Bardez in semis

MAPUSA: Tiswadi Tigers & Bardez Dragons booked their places in the semi-finals of the Geno Masters Veterans T-20 limited Overs Cricket tournament organised by Geno Sports Club of Mapusa. In the first match played at Porvorim Cricket Academy ground, Tiswadi Tigers defeated Pernem Royals by 58 runs. In the second match Bardez Dragons outclassed Bicholim Blasters by 7 wickets.

FC Goa celebrates AFC Grassroots Day

PANAJI: As part of the AFC Grassroots Day celebrations, FC Goa organised 11 festivals across the state for kids from the ages of 10 to 14. With 11 different venues playing hosts, 450 kids participated as the FC Goa Grassroots coaches put the participants through some training drills before involving them in 4 v 4 competitions.

7V7 at Goa Velha

GOA VELHA: St Anthony Youth will organise their annual St Anthony 7- a-Side Soccer from May 23. at Firguem bhat ground, Goa Velha. For details contact Melroy (7507643164) or Gerald (8551008920)

Cuncolim edge Calangute

RAIA: Cuncolim Union scored a solitary goal win against Calangute Association to enter the quarterfinals of Raia FC Cup football tournament played at Raia panchayat grounds on Saturday. Rosario Carvalho scored the winner for Cuncolim.

FIXTURE:

Raia FC Cup: Raia FC V Margao SC, Raia panchayat grounds, 4.30 pm