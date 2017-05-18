GOA BRIEFS

Xetrapal storm into finals

CALANGUTE: Xetrapal Sports Club registered a resounding 3-0 win over Candolim Sports Club to enter the finals of the Calangute Association Soccer Cup, organised by Calangute Association, at Poriat grounds. It was the Xetrapal lads that held the upper hand and went into the breather with a one-goal lead through the boots of Sherwin Lobo. On crossing over, Bradley Lobo netted a brace with the first goal coming from a placement and the second from outside the penalty box.

Curtorim Gymkhana edge Betalbatim

RAIA: Curtorim Gymkhana entered the quarterfinals of Raia FC Cup Football tournament, defeating Betalbatim Sporting by a solitary goal, at panchayat grounds, Raia on Thursday. The all-important goal was scored by Curtorim Gymkhana’s medio Jessel Carneiro in the 18th minute. Beating the off-side trap, Jessel made a dash for a through ball, and on entering the box let go an angular effort that gave no chance at all to Betalbatim Gladson Fernandes. Betalbatim had a few chances to score in both sessions of play, but their strikers were erratic.

Goa Velha enter quarters

CANDOLIM: Goa Velha SC scored a well-deserved 2-0 win over Sangolda Lightning to move into the quarterfinals of the Lakhanpal Soccer Cup, organised by Candolim SC, at Dr Gustavo Monteiro grounds, Candolim on Thursday. Sairaj Chopdekar and Newton Pereira scored one goal each for the winners.

Men’s hockey selection trials

PANAJI: The selection trials to select the Senior Men’s Team to represent Goa at the 7th Hockey India National Championship 2017 to be held at Lucknow has been scheduled for May 20 at Fatorda only for South Goa hockey players. They are to report to Benny Viegas at Fatorda Stadium at 4 pm along with kit. The camp for the North Goa players has already started and players are asked to report to Alexander Remedious.

Swimming championships at Campal

PANAJI: Goa Swimming Association will hold the 29th Goa State Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior Aquatic Championship from May 19 to 21 at Campal Swimming Pool, Panaji.

FIXTURES:

Raia FC Cup: Goan Warriors V Fr Agnelo SC, Raia panchayat grounds, 4.30 pm.

Lakhanpal Soccer Cup: Calangute Association V Vailankani Morjim, Candolim grounds, 4.30 pm.