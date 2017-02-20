GOA BRIEFS

Velsao SCC blank Humorists

VELSAO: Velsao SCC blanked Young Humorists 6-0 in the GFA Second Division Football league match played at Velsao grounds on Monday.Ronnie Azavedo scored a hat trick for Velsao SCC ,finding the mark in the 33rd,62nd and 88th minute of play. The other goals were scored by Viraj Niak (8th minute)Canicio Soares(35th minute) and Cruzner Pereira( 76th minute).

Calangute Asso in semis

SALIGAO: Calangute Association got the better of Holiday Club Arpora 2-1 to enter the semi finals of the XI Reira Soccer Cup , organized by Saligao Sporting club, played at Saligao Sporting grounds here on Monday. Jervin managed to put Arpora into the lead in the 8th minute of play through a rasping right footer which crashed into the Calangute nylons, 1-0. On resumption of play Calangute stepped up the pressure and managed to restore parity through Blake Haldankar in the 58th minute of play.After several missed opportunities Calangute took the lead in the 65th minute of play with Ashley Lobo scoring from close range, 2-1.

Rossman Cruz in quarters

CURTORIM: Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa , Verna entered the quarterfinals of Wilred Leisure Cup football tournament defeating CDJ,Ribandar 4-3 via the tie breaker played at DSYA grounds,Curtroim on Monday.The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Rossman Cruz took the lead in the 55th minute through Stephen Satarkar while CDJ, Ribandar leveled the score through Shashank Naik in the 68th minute of play.In the tie breaker ,Rossman Cruz SC scored through Noel D’Silva,Royal Moniz and Joshua Fernandes. Octavio Miranda and Sahish Kavlekar were successful for the losers.

Bhatikar HS enter finals

MARGAO: HT Ganesh’s 87 runs helped Batikar Model High School win by 106 runs over Anjuman Himaytul Islam High School of Baina to book their place in the final of the 17th Mukund Trikannad memorial inter school U-16 cricket tournament organised by Margao Cricket Club. Bhatikar Model School, who batted first, scored 169 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. Om Desai and Digesh Raikar contributed 31 and 30 runs respectively for Bhatikar Model. Rajesh Malgimani and Khutbuddin Jamadar took 1 wicket each for Anjuman HI HS.In reply – Anjuman Himaytul Islam HS’s inning succumbed in just 63 runs with only Asif Jamadar able to reach the two figure mark with his eleven runs. For Bhatikar Model HS, Shubham Gajinkar was the pick of the bowler. He took 3 wickets in just 8 runs; Pralav Kerkar took 2 wickets in 2 runs while Sheel Pai Angle took 1 wicket. Bhatikar Model School will now meet Mahila Nutan HS in the final to be played on February 21.

Young Maratha SC champs

CANACONA: Young Maratha Sports Club emerged winners in the Taluka level tennis ball cricket tournament defeating KYC boys by 35 runs in the final held rently at Avem ground in Cotigao, Canacona in a tournament organised by Mallikarjun boys Sports club Avem Canacona . Batting first young Maratha sports club scored 55 runs in the alloted 2 overs with Uday Shet top scoring with 38 runs which included 6 huge sixes . In reply ,KYC Boys could manage to score only 30 runs. Bunty shet took 2 wickets for the winners in the finals.

Arambol beat Valpoi

Panaji: Arambol beat Valpoi, 2-0 in a U-10 boy’s pre-quarterfinal match of the GFDC Rising Star Football Festival at Aldona ground, recently. Given Fernandes and Muvesh Vaigankar scored for the winners. In another match, Mandrem registered a 3-1 win against Socorro in the U-13 boy’s match at the same venue. Cuncolim defeated FC Goa South 1, 3-0 in a U-10 Boys match played at Quepem ground. Ashward Dias, Avril Almeida (2) scored for the winners. Paroda beat FC Goa South 1 by a comfortable margin, 6-0. Clifton Fernandes scored a hat-trick ,Richard Lima, Lion Clement and Alister Menezes were the other scorers.

Archery team for Jr Nationals

PANAJI: The following members of the Goa state Archery Junior Team(Boys & Girls) will participate in the 39th Junior National Archery Championship to be held at Satatra from February 20.The team: Indian Round:” (Boys) Nidhish Vardekar, Nithish Kamath, Amey Tilve, Siddesh Dhargalkar. Girls: Purva Usgaonkar, Manasi Rane, Vaishnavi Gandhi Natasha Naik; Recurve Round:(Boys) Deviprasad Kamath, Shreyand Solanki; Girls: Yukta Solanki, Monika Singh, Rudrali Gaude;Compound ropund: Vijeta Naik.

Chess for players from Tiswadi

PANAJI: Tiswadi Taluka Chess Association is organising a Tiswadi taluka level Chess tournament on February 26 at Fomento Hall, above Saraswati Mandir Library, Panaji. Only Tiswadi taluka level players are eligible. Those interested may give their entries to Arvind Mhamal, Balakrishnan V, Tanay Kaissary, Dattaram Pinge or Sanjay Belurkar on or before February 25 at 6 pm.