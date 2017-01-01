GOA BRIEFS

DBO Fatorda reach semis

RAIA: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda entered the semifinals of BSCA Cup football tournament defeating Dicarpale SC 6-4 via tie-breaker, at Raia panchayat grounds on Sunday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Both the teams played a defensive game in the first sesion during which time no goals came forth. However, in the second session, Fatorda side went into the lead through Francisco Andrade whose elegant shot gave no chance at all to Dicarpale SC keeper. Dicarpale SC however did not give up and levelled the score through Parryson Rebello. In the tie-breaker, Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda proved to be better shooters scoring accurately through Francisco Andrade, Roque Borges, Joel Camara, P Araujo and Cliff Baretto. Dicarpale SC could find the mark only through Bonny Niasso, C Rebello and Rei Furtado.

Francisco stars for Uguem

PANAJI: GFDC Uguem beat GFDC Navelim 2-0 in a U-13 boys match of the GFDC Rising Stars Football Festival at Uguem ground, recently. Francisco Fernandes scored both the goals for Uguem and was adjudged player of the match. In U-13 girls match, GFDC Navelim defeated GFDC Uguem by a solitary goal, which was scored by Divya Chavan. In a U-10 boys match, GFDC Navelim registered a 2-1 win over GFDC Uguem. Meaven Fonseca and Ronan D’Silva scored for GFDC Navelim while Reuban Olivera was the lone goal scorer for Uguem.

Fredsan wins cycle race

GUIRDOLIM: Fredsan Marshal from Neura won the first place in the all-Goa cycle race, organised by Guirdolim Club on Sunday. He completed the race in 43.05 minutes. Vedant Halankar from Ribandar claimed second place with a timing of 43.10 minutes while Mihir Deo from Miramar came third after he took 43.13 minutes to complete the race. Cash prizes of Rs 8000, Rs 6000 and Rs 4000 along with trophies and certificates were awarded to the first, second and third place winners. Sudesh Bhise was the chief guest and gave away prizes in the presence of Siddesh Bhise and Donald D’souza.

GTBCA’s final stage selection trials

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association (GTBCA) will on January 3 conduct final stage selection trials to select Goa state senior (men and women) teams for the 27th Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship to be held at Vaishno Devi International Stadium, Katra, Jammu (J&K) from February 10 to 13. The trials will be held at Ponda Sports Complex, Curti, Ponda from 2.30 pm. Interested players should come with full playing kit and personal bats and report to Rajesh Kukalayenkar, Ajinkya Naik or Nilesh Naik. The players who had attended the first stage trials at Campal and Kunkolim can also attend the same.

Trials for 43rd junior volleyball nationals

PANAJI: Goa Volleyball Association will hold the selection trials for boys and girls for pre- national volleyball camp to participate in the 43rd Junior Nationals Volleyball Championship for boys and girls to be held at Chitrapur, Karnataka from January 13 to 17. The camp will be conducted at Campal ground on January 3 at 3 pm. Players born on or after January 1, 1999 are eligible for trial and they may come with original birth certificate and report to the coach at the venue. Those who have already represented the state twice at Youth Nationals need not come for the selection trials. For any queries, Santosh Bandodkar may be contacted.

FIXTURES

Martin’s Cup football: Cana Benaulim SA V Cuncolim Union, Betalbatim grounds, 4.30 pm.

Late Anthony Baptista football (final): Vasco Veterans V Navelim Veterans, Musson ground, Majorda, 4.30 pm.