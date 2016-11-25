GOA BRIEFS

Calangute down Guardian Angel

AMBELIM: Calangute Association registered a solitary goal win against Guardian Angel SC in the GFA Professional League match played at Ambelim grounds on Thursday. Salim Mohammed scored the match-winning goal for Calangute in the 53rd minute.

Salcete FC, Wilred Leisure win

CURTORIM/SANQUELIM: Salcete Football Club defeated Wilred Leisure SC 3-1 and Sesa Football Academy beat Don Bosco Oratory, Panjim 2-0 in their GFA U-16 League matches played at Curtorim ground and Sanquelim ground respectively. Akash Jadhav and Dwyght Lee scored for the winners.

Carmel SC beat SC Davorlim

NAVELIM: Carmel SC registered a 4-2 win against Sporting Club of Davorlim in the GFA Third Division League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Thursday.

Assonora Utd storm into finals

VEREM: Assonora United SC stormed into the finals of the 7th Reis Magos Panchayat Soccer Cup, organised by stamina Cricket Club Verem, after beating Friends XI Vaddem 4-3 via tie-breaker at Verem ground, Wednesday. In the penalty shootout, Assonora scored through Projot Arabekar, Punaji Kalangutkar, Rohan Salgaonkar and Shane Trimudo, while for Friends XI Vaddem Amar Kinalekar, Denzil Sequeira and Clive Fernandes were on target.

Assolda Veterans in semis

QUEPEM: Assolda Veterans beat Candolim Veterans 3-1via tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the Quepem Veterans Football Rolling Cup, organised by Navyug Vikas Manch Quepem, at Borrimol ground Quepem. After the match ended in a goalless draw in the regulation time, Assolda proved to be better shooters in the tie-breaker as they scored accurately through Cludin, Michal, Martin and Custodio. Only Patrick scored for Candolim. Meanwhile, Varca Veterans also made it to the semis as they beat Joe Cookies Veterans 2-0 in the quarters played on Tuesday.

GU kho kho selections for women

TALEIGAO: Goa University will conduct kho kho selection trials for women on November 26 at 3 pm at Govt College of Commerce Campus, Borda, Margao. Interested should attend the trials in proper kit and should also carry identity card. The University team will participate in the West Zone Inter University Kho Kho Championship for women to be held at MD University, Ajmer, Rajasthan from December 11 to 15.

GFDC Rising Star Festival day one result

PANAJI: Day one of the Inter Centre GFDC Rising Star Football Festival saw following results: (Zone 1): U-10 boys—Arambol bt Colvale 8-0; U-13 boys—Arambol bt Colvale 5-0. (Zone 2): U-10 boys—Vagator d/w Arpora 1-1; U-13 boys—Arpora bt Vagator 4-1. (Zone 3): U-13 boys—Socorro bt Poir 4-1; (Zone 4): U-10 boys—Divar bt Corlim 4-1; U-13 boys—Corlim bt Divar 5-0.

FIXTURES

GFA Pro-League: Vasco SC V Dempo SC, Duler stadium, 3.45 pm

GFA Third Div: Navelim SC V Sirvodem SC, Navelim ground, Quelossim SC V UYC Bogmalo, Bits ground; Dramapur SC V Dicarpale SC, Ambelim ground; all matches at 4 pm.

Quepem Veterans Rolling Cup (1st semis): Curtorim Veterans V Assolda Veterans, Borrimoll Sport Complex ground, Quepem, 6.30 pm.