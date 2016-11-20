Goa Briefs

Our Lady of Gloria reach semis

MAJORDA: Our Lady of Gloria SC entered the semifinals of the 17th Fr Basilio Andrade memorial football tournament defeating UC Benaulim by a solitary goal. Lloyd Cardozo scored the all-important goal in the 26th minute.

PY Nuvem down Rossman Cruz

CURTORIM: Parish Youth, Nuvem entered the quarterfinals of the 27th Curtorim Panchayat Cup football tournament, defeating Rossman Cruz SC, Nagao-Verna by a solitary goal, at SAG grounds, Curtorim on Sunday.

GFDC unveils Rising Star trophies

BAMBOLIM: The trophies of the Inter Centre league of GFDC Rising Star Festival were unveiled in the presence of some trainees at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. The festival will kick off this week with the U-13 football players training with GFDC expected to participate. Teams from 38 centres are expected to participate in the tournament which will culminate after the final exams. GFDC chairman Rufino Monteiro and other council members were present.

FIXTURES

GFA Pro-League: Vasco SC V Calangute Association, Raia ground, 3.45 pm

GFA U-20: Churchill Brothers SC V Clube Sao Miguel De Taleigao, Ambelim , 3.45 pm.

GFA Third Div: UYC Bogmalo V Chicalim SC, BITS ground; Nerul SC V Guirim Youth Batim, Candolim ground; Rosarian’s XI SC V Batim Youth Club, Navelim ground; Sporting Club of Davorlim V Navelim Sporting Club, Betalbatim ground, Parish Youth Nuvem V St Sebastian Youth Club, Fatorda, Varca ground; Varca Sports Club V Carmona Sports Club; all matches at 4 pm.

Quepem Veterans Football Rolling Cup: Bardez Veterans V Curtorim Veterans, Borimol Sport Complex ground, 6.30 pm.

27th Curtorim Panchayat Cup: Betalbatim SC V USC Seraulim, SAG grounds, Curtorim, 4.30 pm.