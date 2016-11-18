GOA BRIEFS

Friends XI Vaddem advance

VEREM: Friends XI Vaddem squeezed past Guardian Angel SC Curchorem 1-0 in the 7th Reis Magos Inter Village Cup, played at Verem grounds on Saturday. Both the teams went into halftime tied at 0-0. On resumption of play Alex D’Souza gave Vaddem the vital lead when he gave finishing touches to Edberg Sequeira’s cross.

Fatorda Veterans down Raia

QUEPEM: Fatorda Veterans beat Raia Veterans 1-0 in the 5th All Goa Quepem Veterans Rolling Cup, organised by Navyug Vikas Manch Quepem, at Quepem Sports Complex ground. Vincenta Barbosa scored the match-winner for Fatorda Veterans in the 18th minute.

Lazy Boys Futsal champs

MARGAO: Lazy Boys defeated Vailankkani Boys Merces 5-4 in the Futsal Championship 2016 final, organised by Futsal Association of Goa (FAG), at Fr Agnel’s, Verna to win their first-ever Futsal title on late Friday night. Savio Fernandes, Pinto and Nicholas Fernandes scored for the winners while Paulo Joao, Suraj Hadkonkar played well for the losers.

Goa Velha thump Mandopa SC

CURTORIM: Goa Velha SC registered a 3-0 win via tie-breaker against Mandopa SC to enter the quarterfinals of the 27th Curtorim Panchayat Cup football tournament, played at SAG grounds, Curtorim on Saturday. Earlier the teams were locked in a goalless draw during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Goa Velha scored accurately through Melroy D’Silva, Anthony and Reagan.

Sarzora SC in semis

MAJORDA: Sarzora SC entered the semifinals of the 17th Fr Basilio Andrade Memorial football tournament defeating St Anthony’s SC, Colva 6-5 via tie-breaker, at Musson grounds, Majorda on Saturday. The teams played 1-1 draw during the regulation time.

Hockey trials

MARGAO: Goans Hockey will be conducting selection trials for the 7th Sub Junior women hockey nationals being held at Ramnathpuram Tamil Naidu from January 4 to 13 next year. Those born on or after January 1, 2001 are eligible for participation, and may report to Alexander Remedios at Peddem or Lester Gurjao at Fatorda on November 22 at 4 pm with full playing kit. They should also bring their birth certificates.

FIXTURES

GFA Pro League: Guardian Angel SC V. Sporting Clube de Goa, Ambelim ground, 3.45 pm.

GFA Third Div: CDJ Ribandar V. Bhagawati SC, Batim, 4 pm.

GFA U-16: Snow’s FA V. Colmorod Ratwado SC, Navelim, 4 pm; FC Goa V. Wilred Leisure SC, Curtorim, 4 pm; Pax of Nagoa SC V. FC Neura, Nagoa, 4 pm; Dempo SC V. Dunes SC, Duler, 9.30 am; FC Tuem V. St Christopher SC, Duler, 4 pm.

Quepem Veterans Rolling Cup: Fatorda Veterans V. Albert Developers Veterans, Borimol Sports Complex, Quepem, 6.30 pm.

27th Curtorim Panchayat Cup: Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna V Parish Youth, Nuvem, SAG grounds, Curtorim, 4.30 pm.

17th Fr Basilio Andrade Memorial football: Our Lady of Gloria SC V UC Benaulim at Musson grounds, Majorda, 4.30 pm.

St Anthony’s Marna Cup: St Savio’s SC Calangute V Anjuna Gymkhana SC, St Anthony’s church grounds, Siolim, 4.45 pm.