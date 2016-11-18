Goa Briefs

Sesa FA win

SANQUELIM: Sesa Football Academy got the better of St Christopher SC Tivim 2-0 in the GFA’s U-16 League match played at Sanquelim grounds on Friday. At half-time Sesa led by a 1-0 margin with Sirdhnath Naidu opening the account in the 20th minute through a solo effort. On resumption of play Omkar Shetgaonkar increased the tally in the 70th minute from a goal mouth melee.

Ambelim get walkover

CURTORIM: Ambelim SC entered the quarterfinals of 27th Curtorim Panchayat Cup football tournament as Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim, who were supposed to face them, did not turn up at Curtorim SAG grounds on Friday.

30 qualify as badminton state and district level umpires

PANAJI: Thirty participants successfully completed the theory and practical examinations at the Badminton Umpire’s clinic, organised by Goa Badminton Association (GBA). The 3-day certified clinic was hosted by Evening Badminton Group (EBG) and conducted by SG Sulakhe, BAI certified National referee. State umpires – Sandeep Heble, Ranjit Gosavi, Nikita Naik, Mark D’ Souza, Sachin S Naik, Dr Sayed Sarfraz Ahmed, Avidh Morajkar, Balachandra Jadav, Aniket Shenai, Shenyo Fernandes, Laxmikant Kenaudikar, Sunny Saini, Riddesh Madgaonkar, Sherley D’ Souza, Prithviraj Kavthankar. District umpires – Reena Shirodkar, Marina Albuquerque, Viren Mahale, Maxia Fernandes, Gopal Kunkalkar, Lorenta Pinto, Bala Naik, Mallikarjun Gali, Nehal Mandrekar, Kirti Kundaikar, Soniya Kundaikar, Celly Quadros e Coutinho, Sunny Kanekar, Preeti Shinde and Pooja Singh.

Lazy Boys win

MARGAO: Lazy Boys sealed their place in the final of the 2016 Futsal Championship with a 8-5 victory over Black Mambas after Nicholas Fernandes produced an inspired performance at Fr Agnel’s Ashram Verna on Thursday. Nicholas scored a hat-trick and gave an assist to help Lazy Boys side reach the tournament showdown on Friday.

Sagun to lead Goa against Haryana

PORVORIM: Sagun Kamat will lead Goa in the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana to be played at Ghaziabad from November 21 to 24. The team: Sagun Kamat (captain), Swapnil Asnodkar, Reigan Pinto, Darshan Missal, Snehal Kauthankar, Rajshekhar Harikant, Samar Dubhashi, Sumiran Amonkar, Shadab Jakati, Amulya Pandrekar, Rituraj Singh, Saurabh Bandekar, Felix Alemao, Ganeshraj Narvekar and Siddesh Ramani.

St Savio’s enter finals

SIOLIM: St Savio’s Sports Club Calangute registered a hard-fought 3-2 win via tie-breaker over Valankani Sports Club Morjim to enter the finals of the St Anthony’s Cup Marna 2016, at Siolim grounds on Friday. The teams played almost on equal footing with the match ending in a goalless draw. In the penalty shootout for Calangute colts Ashley Lobo, Joaquim D’Souza and Sarvanand Naik scored on target, while for Morjim side Shelton and Amit Fernandes scored.

State handball trials at Fatorda

PANAJI: Goa Handball Association will be conducting selection trials for 33rd Sub Junior Boys National Handball Championship to be held at Kanya Kumari in Tamil Nadu from December 7 to 12. Players born on or after 1/1/2001 are eligible to play. The trials will be held on November 21 at 3 pm at PJN stadium North Stand, Fatorda. Interested should contact Salvino D’Costa at the venue.

Tie-breaker at Morjim today

PERNEM: Jolly Islanders Sports Club will organise the 3rd All Goa Floodlight 3-a-side tie-breaker tournament at Bhattir Ground, Morjim, Pernem on Saturday. Spot entries will be accepted.