GOA BRIEFS

OL Gloria win

MAJORDA: Our Lady of Gloria, Rachol defeated Pax of Nagoa by a solitary goal to enter the quarterfinals of Fr Basilio Andrade Memorial Football Tournament played at Musson Ground, Majorda. Oilex Oliveira of Rachol scored the winning goal in the 60th minute.

Espanyol FC, Varca Warriors win

PANAJI: Yogendra Thapa scored four goals to help Espanyol FC thrash Kings 5, 7-4 on day two of the Futsal Championship, organised by the Futsal Association of Goa at the Don Bosco Oratory, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Varca Warriors downed Vailankanni Boys 5-3 and La Masia hammered Holy Spirit Boys 10-2 in their respective matches played at Fr Agnels Ashram, Verna.

Candolim Veterans advance

QUEPEM: Candolim Veterans defeated Mac Veterans, Nuvem 2-1 to move in to the second round of the 5th all Goa Quepem Veterans Rrolling Cup, organised by Navyug Vikas Manch Quepem at Borrimol complex ground, Quepem.

Denis elected as SCC, Cavelossim chief

CAVELOSSIM: Denis Dias was re-elected President of Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim for the 5th at the 71st Annual General Body Meeting held on Sunday at the Club House premises .The other members elected for the year 2016 to 2018 are: Chairman – Joe Gomes, Vice-Chairman – James Barretto, President- Denis Dias, Vice-President – Viano Rodrigues, Secretary – Viriato Mendes, Asst-Secretary – Daryl Dias, Treasurer – Francis Rodrigues, Asst.Treasurer – Soloman Mendes, Sports Secretary – Severino Fernandes, Asst-Sports Secretary – Raju Cardozo, Auditor – Rocha Fernandes, Legal Advisor – Prince Pereira and Executive Members Oswin Mendes, Cristo Rodrigues, Peter Cardozo, Anthony Vaz and Sukash Bandodkar.

Chess tourney

VASCO: Vasco Chess RCC will organise Mourmugao Taluka open chess tournament at Almeida Hall Vasco on November 19. Entries may be submitted to Swapnil Hoble (9881776689) or before November 17. No spot entries will be accepted.

Valankani make semis grade

SIOLIM: Valankani SC Morgim made it to the semis of the St Anthony’s Cup Marna Siolim 2016, with a hard-fought 4-2 win via tie-breaker over Saligao United SC at St Anthony church grounds, Siolim here on Tuesday. Saligao United went into the lead through Clifton D’Souza but Hari Parab levelled the terms for Morjim as the match ended in a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. In the resulting tie-breaker, Valankani scored through Hari Parab, Shashank Ashewekar and Stepelton Fernandes while for Saligao United only Stephan Fernandes could score.

Milagres, St Anthony’s Marna qualify

CHAPORA: Milagres Sports Club registered a 2-1 win over St Anthony’s SC Marna in the GFA’s 3rd Division League match played a Chapora grounds, here on Tuesday. After Tuesday’s match both the teams qualified for the play-off, with Milagres toping the league table with 15 points while St Anthony’s SC Marna also qualified with 12 points. All the goals came in the second session of play. It was Maneesh Nair whose long ranger hit the back of the Milagres nylons in the 48th minute of play. Milagres exerted tremendous pressure on their opponents where they not only levelled terms through Alvito Fernandes who headed the ball into the goal, 1-1, but saw Shailesh Misquin net the match winning goal from outside the penalty box.

GVA selection trials

PANAJI: The Goa Volleyball Association (GVA) will conduct selection trials for men on November 18 at 4 pm at SAG ground, Campal to select the Goa team for the 65th Senior National Volleyball Championship to be held in Chennai from December 24. Interested players are requested to contact Rama Dhawaskar or GVA vice-president Louis Pires on 9423320744.

FIXTURES

GFA Pro League: Calangute Association V. Vasco Sports Club, Duler stadium, 3.45 pm.

GFA Third Div: St. Sebastian SC V. Goan Warriors SC, Nachinola, 4 pm; Batim Youth Club V. Sateri SC, Batim, 4 pm.

GFA U 20 League: Sporting Clube de Goa V. Corps of Signals, Raia 3.45 pm.

GFA U 16: Wilred Leisure SC V. USC Seraulim, Curtorim, 4 pm; UYC Bogmalo V. Quelossim SC, Cansaulim, 4 pm; Velsao Pale SC V. Pax of Nagoa SC, Nagoa, 4 pm; FC Tuem V. Don Bosco Oratory, Don Bosco, 4 pm; Salcete FC V. Ave Maria, Sao Jose de Areal, 4 pm.

Fr. Basilio Andrade Memorial Football : United Club of Benaulim V. AA de Majorda, Musson Ground, Majorda,4.30pm

Late Jose Bento Furtado Memorial (finals): ICSC, Paroda V. Navelim Villagers Union, Rosary grounds,Navelim a,4.30. pm.

KheloIndia “National Programme for Development of sports: Campal sports complex, 8.30 am