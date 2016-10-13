GOA BRIEFS

6-star Steward hands Salcete FC big win

FATORDA: A six-goal blitz by Steward Costa scripted Salcete FC’s massive 7-2 win over Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda in the GFA’s U-14 League match, at Astroturf grounds, Fatorda on Thursday. Iceson Carvalho scored the other goal for Salcete. For DBO Fatorda, Zuber Sayyad and Michael Dias scored one goal each.

FIXTURES

Goa Pro-League: Vasco SC V Sporting Clube de Goa, Duler stadium, 4 pm.

13th Guirdolim Panchayat Cup: SC Davorlim V Rossman Cruz, Nagoa-Verna, Chandor church grounds, 4.30 pm.

Seraulim Panchayat Cup: St Rock’s YC, Majorda V Margao SC, Seraulim church ground, Seraulim, 4.30 pm.