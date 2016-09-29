Goa Briefs

Cortalim Villagers advance

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Cortalim Villagers defeated Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda 6-0 via the tie breaker to move ahead in the 35th Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup Football Tournament played at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Thursday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time. In the tie breaker, Cortalim Villager proved to be better shooters, scoring on 6 counts, while Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda could not find the mark.NT

Ambelim SC in finals

DICARPALE: Ambelim SC entered the finals of 7th Our Lady of Fatima cup football tournament defeating Navelim Villagers Union 6-4, at Dicarpale grounds on Thursday. Blasco Fernandes and Santan Simoes scored a brace each for Ambelim SC while the other two goals were scored by Jade Colaso and Perison Fernandes. Navelim Villagers Union scored through Clinton Niasso, who bulged the nets on two occasions along with Alvto Colaco, who also scored a brace.NT

FIXTURES

GFA Pro League: Guardian Angel SC V. CSM Taleigao, Duler Ground, 4 pm.

GFA Third Division League: ABC SC, Arambol V. FC Siolim, Siolim ground, 4 pm; Bastora USCC V. St Sebastian SC, Nachinola ground, 4 pm; Anjuna Gymkhana V. Sai Avtar SC, Chapora ground, 4 pm.

GFA U-14 League: Tilamola United V. YWSC Assolna, Tilamola ground, 4.15 pm; Ponda Footballers V. Cabesa SCC, Batim ground, 4.15 pm.

Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy Football: SCC Cavelossim V. Young Strikers, Benaulim, Rosary grounds, Navelim, 4.30 pm.

MSFS Cup Staff Football (Finals): Fr Agnel Pilar V. SFX Siolim, Late Moget Memorial ground, Aldona 3.30 pm.