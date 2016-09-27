Goa Briefs

Calangute Veterans march into finals

PER-SERAULIM: Calangute Veterans entered the finals of Barcelona Veterans Football Tournament defeating Curtorim Veterans 2-1, at Mabai grounds ,Per-Seraulim on Tuesday. Curtorim Veterans went into the lead in the 18th minute through Oliver D’Silva but then in the second session, Calangute Veterans regrouped well and came back very strongly to snatch a win. Pascoal Pereira levelled the score for Calangute Veterans in the 35th minute while Elvis Pereira scored the match winner in the 45th minute. The combination of Bruno Countinho, Pascoal Pereira and Elvis Pereira paved the way for Calangute Veterans to enter the finals of the tournament. NT

DBO Fatorda enter quarters

NAVELIM: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda defeated CRC, Chinchinim 2-0 to enter the quarterfinals of 35th Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy Football Tournament, played at Rosary grounds, Navelim. Cliff Baretoo (15th minute) and Charlton Pereira(20th minute) scored for Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda. NT

MCC major ranking TT tournament

MARGAO: Margao Cricket Club Annual All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will be held from October 6 at MCC hall, Konkan Railway Station road, Margao, under the following categories: Junior boys and girls, womens’ singles and mens singles’. Last date of submitting entries is October 2. For more details contact 9860384713 or 2731495.

Subhash Naik new vice president of Rollball Skating Federation of India

PANAJI: The president of Roller Skating Association of Goa, Subhash Naik, has been elected as the vice president of the Rollball Skating Federation India at the recently held election at Pune. Meanwhile, Vineet Kubher and Raju Dhabade of Maharastra were elected as the president and vice president of the federation respectively.

Badminton tourney at Campal

PANAJI: Sunny Sports Club will be organising All Goa Major Ranking Badminton Tournament at Indoor stadium, Campal from October 7 to 9 in the following categories: singles/doubles for junior boys and girls (U- 17 & 19). For entries, SMS to 7745090470 or email gbagoaonline@gmail.com latest by October 4.

Rapid chess tourney at Gudi Paroda

PANAJI: Insight, a charitable organisation from Gudi Paroda, in association with Salcete Taluka Chess Association will organise Late Ramnath D Volvotkar Memorial All Goa Rapid Chess Tournament 2016 at Damodar Higher Secondary Hall, Gudi Paroda on October 1 and 2. Entries may be sent to Sanjay Kavlekar or Ashesh Keni latest by September 30 till 6 pm.

Marliz race on October 2

PANAJI: The 42nd All Goa Road Running Race from Margao (Marliz) to Cortalim, organised by Cortalim Gymkhana, will be held on October 2. The race will be held for boys and girls in the age group of under 18 (born in or after 1999) and under 14 (born in or after 2003). All the participants should report at the venue at 6.30 am with medical fitness certificate and proof of birth date.

FIXTURES

GFA Pro League: Vasco SC V. Corps of Signals, Duler stadium, 4. pm.

35th Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy Football: Sao Jose de Areal V. St Anthony’s SC, Colva, Rosary grounds, Navelim, 4.30 pm.

Barcelona Veterans Football: Barcelona Veterans V. Sun-Moon Veterans, Chandor, Mabai ground, Per-Seraulim, 4.30 pm.