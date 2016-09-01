Goa Briefs

Don Bosco drub Our Lady of Merces

ST CRUZ: Don Bosco High School, Panaji defeated Our Lady of Merces High School, Merces 4-0 at the ongoing All Goa Football Tournament, organised by St Anna Sports and Cultural Association at St Cruz football ground. Don Bosco HS skipper Joseph scored a brace for the winners, while Noland Po and Floyd Vaz contributed by scoring goal apiece. NT

Agnel Institute, PCCE, SS Dempo in quarters

TALEIGAO: Agnel Institute of Technology and Design Assagao, PCCE Verna and SS Dempo College Altinho entered the quarterfinals of Goa University Football Championship for Men at Goa University football ground, Taleigao. While Agnel Institute defeated Govt College, Borda 6-5, PCCE Verna beat Don Bosco College, Panaji 4-2 via tie- breaker. In the third match SS Dempo College, Altinho thrashed Multi Faculty College, Dharbandora 7-0. NT

Double crown for Anura

PANAJI: Ponda based shuttler Anura Prabhu Desai won the women’s singles as well as doubles event at the All India Inter Institutional Badminton Team and Individual Championships at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. In singles finals, Anura beat Mahima Aggarwal 21-18, 9-21, 21-15 while in the doubles she and her partner J K Malvika defeated PS Sinymol and Varada Dixit 21-15, 21-17. NT

TT talent hunt in Panaji

PANAJI: Panjim Table Tennis Club will be organising an All Goa Talent Search Table Tennis Tournament (Non ranking) on September 11 from 9.30 am at Indoor Stadium, Campal. The tournament will be held in following categories: Boys singles in under 12, U-16 and U- 21 categories, and girls singles in U- 12 and U- 21 categories. Interested players should submit their entries latest by September 9 to Selvyn Godinho (7744922994) or Noel Estibeiro (9890057200). Top four state ranked players will not be allowed to participate in the tournament, states the press release issued by the organisers. NT

U-16 basketball selection trials

PANAJI: The Goa Basketball Association (not recognised by GOA and IOA) will conduct an open trial for Under-16 boys and girls on Sunday, September 4 at Don Bosco Oratory indoor basketball court to select probables for the state team that will participate in the National Youth (U-16) Basketball Championship at Hassan, Karnataka, from November 19. Those born on or after January 1 2000 should report to Olencio Dias or Ashley do Rosario, at 11 am on September 4 in their playing kit and a photocopy of birth certificate or school identity card with date of birth mentioned on it. NT

Shree Damodar HSS emerge chess champs

MARGAO: Shree Damodar Higher Secondary School of Science, Margao were crowned the State Chess Champions at the All Goa Inter HSS Chess Competition organised by DSYA Panaji. The team comprising Rishabh Naresh Naik, Tatvesh Ramdas Sawant, Shaunak Kakodkar, Ambar Dalal and Tanad Bandodkar defeated SS Samiti’s HSS, Kavale in the finals. NT

FIXTURES

GFA U-20 Taca Goa: Sporting Clube de Goa V. Churchill Brothers, Duler ground, 4 pm.

43rd Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy Football: Raia SC V. Curtorim Gymkhana, Chandor grounds, 4.30 pm.