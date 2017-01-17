Goa borders to be tightened to check flow of money

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In view of the state assembly polls, the Goa police on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with police from the neighbouring states. The meet was aimed at strengthening the state borders.

The interstate police coordination meeting was held at the police headquarters in Panaji and chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vivek Gogia. DIGs Rupinder Kumar, Bhairon Singh Gujar and V Gupta were also present along with police officers from Goa as well as Sawantwadi, Karwar and Belgaum regions from the neighbouring states.

The meeting was held in order to have better coordination between the interstate police personnel so as to keep a watch on any kind of illegal activity ahead of the assembly election scheduled to be held on February 4, informed a police officer.

According to police, a vigil will be kept at the state borders in order to check flow of money or any other items. Police officials have also shared information about known history sheeters.

A senior police officer said that issues related to security measures to be taken at the state borders were discussed at the interstate coordination meeting.