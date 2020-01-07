Goa Board to observe 2020 as Year of Plant Health Protection

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will observe 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health Protection as declared by the United Nations, and has directed all the recognised secondary as well as higher secondary schools affiliated to it, to carry out various activities befitting the theme.

The Goa Board has further maintained that the higher secondary school teachers could try Google classroom for teachers and interact with students by proper planning of the classroom exercises on the free educational platform.

The Goa Board secretary, Bhagirath Shetye has informed the heads of these schools that this is a unique opportunity to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health could help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect the environment and boost economic development, as well as highlight the importance of international, regional and national plant health organisations.

The Goa Board secretary has also directed the schools to carry out various activities befitting the theme in collaboration with the directorate of agriculture; Indian Council of Agriculture Research, Old-Goa; Goa State Biodiversity Board; Goa State Horticulture Corporation; Goa Bagayatdar Sangh; farmers organisations and NGOS working in the field.

“Students and teachers be motivated to take active interest in the theme of the International Year of Plant Health Protection,” he has further directed the heads of the schools.

“The Goa Board strongly feels that the use of digital platform such as Google classroom and cutting edge teaching technology would put Goa state ahead in India,” a Goa Board circular observes, adding that the affiliated schools can showcase this project as one of the good practices in its endeavour of effective teaching-learning process.

“The action taken in this regard may be sent to joint secretary, academic section of the Goa Board,” the circular concludes.