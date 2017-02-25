Goa Board reverts to old paper correction method

PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has reverted to pen and pencil from mouse and monitor, which was adopted to check the answer sheets of the HSSC and SSC examinations, last year.

Coming out with this information, a Goa Board official said that during the previous year, the GBSHSE had introduced computerised correction for answer sheets of the HSSC and SSC examinations, wherein an appointed agency scanned the answer-sheets of every student, and sent the soft copies of these scanned answer sheets to the respective teachers entrusted with the work of correcting papers.

“These teachers then corrected the soft copies of the answer sheets and returned them online,” he added.

“This year, however the teachers will be physically correcting the answer sheets as done during all past years, up to 2015,” the official maintained, adding that the data pertaining to the marks obtained by the students would however be digitally processed and stored.

It is learnt that the Goa Board found the computerised answer sheet correction method financially unfeasible, as also highly risky, especially as a number of cases pertaining to faulty correction of answer sheets of HSSC students were discovered, last year, leaving the Goa Board officials red-faced.

Following the discovery of such cases, the Goa Board chairman had ordered an inquiry into the discrepancies in marks before and after re-evaluation, as also the one who is responsible for the mistakes. One of such cases had even changed the topper in the commerce stream after re-evaluation of the Business Studies paper. Some of the students had gained additional marks in single digits.

It may be recalled that last year, Tata Consultancy Services was employed by the Goa Board to carry out computerised corrections of answer sheets of the HSSC and SSC.

Meanwhile, the Goa Board has completed all preparations for conducting HSSC and SSC annual examinations, this summer; the former commencing from March 1, while the latter starting from April 1.

The examination for the Marathi Language II paper has been rescheduled on March 22, while that for Political Science would now be conducted on March 14, due to the state assembly election counting of votes, to be held on March 11.