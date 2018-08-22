Goa Board announces schedule of ‘2019’ HSSC, SSC exams

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, for the first time, has announced the schedule of the 2019 HSSC and SSC examinations, seven to eight months in advance, with the HSSC examination commencing from March 1, while the SSC examination to be held from April 2.

The HSSC 2019 examination will end on March 24, while the SSC 2019 examination will end on April 21.

The HSSC examination will commence with paper of first language subject, while the final paper will be of the automobile/ IT/ITES/ health care/ retail subject. The SSC 2019 examination will start with first language subject paper, while it will end with the basic cookery paper.

Secretary of the Goa Board Bhagirath Shetye informed that it is for the first time that the Board has declared the time-table of both these exams very much in advance.

“We have taken this decision so that the schools know about the schedule of the Goa Board, including exams well in advance and can accordingly adjust the leaves of their teachers during the examination as well as result period,” he added, pointing out that the Goa Board has also made a presentation separately for schools from North, South and Central Goa, informing these schools about not only the schedule of the exams, but also all Board-related matters like recognition, changes in subject, penalties and so on.

The examination time-tables for both exams have also been announced by the Goa Board. However it has been maintained that these time-tables should not be taken as final.

“There could be some minor changes in these time-tables, if need be,” the Goa Board secretary stated, pointing out that such a thing could happen only at the HSSC examination, due to clash in the dates of non-major papers.

Meanwhile, the Goa Board has informed the high schools as well as the higher secondary schools that no refund can be claimed by them after re-evaluation of marks has been carried out, irrespective of whether there is a change in the marks or not.

Shetye informed that re-evaluation is like full reassessment of an answer paper and hence there is no possibility of refund, for doing so.

“However, if there is a demand for verification of marks in absentia, wherein the board at its own level checks if the totalling of the marks is wrong or if there is any non-assessed part of the paper, and if the applicants has his marks increased following such an exercise, then the charged amount is refunded,” he added.

The Goa Board, in its related instructions released recently, states, “If the variation between the original and revaluated marks is less than 10 per cent, then the average of original and re-evaluated marks will be considered, provided the average score is not less than the original one.”

It has been also informed that the re-evaluation will be conducted only for theory examination.

“If wide variation is observed in marks after the revaluation of 10 per cent or more than 10 per cent, the second opinion from a reviewer will be sought,” the instructions state.