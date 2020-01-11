Goa BJP likely to get new chief today

Panaji: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful of its new president being elected unanimously on January 11.

The returning officer for the state organisational elections of the BJP, Govind Parvatkar, coming out with this information at a press conference stated that the nominations for the particular election would be accepted between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 11, and if necessary, elections would be held during the January 12 morning.

“However, it is expected to have only one nomination for the post, with the party president elected unopposed,” he added, informing that the official announcement of the new state BJP president would be made during a city melava of the BJP workers, on January 12 noon.

Speaking further, Parvatkar said that altogether 52 voters will vote at the election, if more than one nomination is filed for the post. “These voters include ten per cent of the party’s MLAs and two Members of Parliament of the BJP from Goa, among others,” he added.

It was also informed that BJP national general secretary Avinash Rai Khanna will be in Goa on January 11, to oversee the election in the capacity of the central observer.

Replying to a question, Parvatkar said that till now 3.75 lakh people from Goa have been registered as primary members of the BJP, during the party’s recent membership drive taken up in Goa. “We are still collecting details about the same and this number could go to four lakh,” he noted.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Goa Vinay Tendulkar presently holds the post of the state BJP president.