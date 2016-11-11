Goa bird festival begins today at Bondla wildlife sanctuary

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Goa will host its first three-day bird festival from November 11 to 13, targeting audiences from both within the country and internationally. The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar at the Bondla wildlife sanctuary on Friday.

Along with the Chief Minister, the Minister for Environment and Forests Rajendra Arlekar will be present for the function. Eminent ornithologist and former director of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Asad Rahmani will be present for the festival as a key note speaker and will deliver a talk titled, ‘Endangered birds and their conservation with special reference to Western Ghats’, informed Ajay Saxena, principal chief conservator of Goa in a press briefing held at Bondla.

70 amateur birdwatchers and renowned ornithologists have registered for the festival and 30 more are expected to add to the list as last minute entry. The amateur birdwatchers and ornithologists will walk in the four trails designed by the forest department at the Bondla wildlife sanctuary to witness around 215 species of birds.

The forest department has prepared a checklist of 215 bird species found at Bondla and have designed the trails accordingly. Most of the ornithologists are from neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The Minister for Environment and Forest Rajendra Arlekar said that the festival would give a big boost to bird tourism in the coastal state. Ajay Saxena, principal chief conservator of Goa, said that of the 1,224 bird species recorded in India, tiny Goa has recorded 432 species.

Besides the bird watching trails, a whole range of activities have been lined up by the forest and tourism department. This includes workshops on birding, presentations, exhibitions, lectures, films on different species of birds in Goa and many more. Visitors will also get to see rare birds, some of which can only be spotted in Goa.

