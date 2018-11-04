Goa batsmen implode as loss looms

AGENCIES

KANPUR

On the third day of the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match, Goan batsmen once again were a disappointment slumping to 123/8 in the second innings against Uttar Pradesh who declared at 564/4.

Only three batsmen from the Goan camp breached the 20-run mark which included, Amogh Desai (26 runs), Sagun Kamat (27 runs) and Snehal Kauthankar (28 runs). At the end of the day, Goa trail by 289 runs.

Among the UP bowlers, two players stood out for their performance, Saurabh Kumar bowled an impressive spell finishing 4/31 and Ankit Rajpoot ploughed through the Goan top order finishing 3/23.

Earlier resuming the day at 473/3, UP captain Aksh Deep Nath missed his double century by six runs after he was bowled by Goa’s Darshan Misal. But Priyam Garg carried over strong from the second day’s play remaining not out at 117.