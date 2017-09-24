Goa bags ‘MICE destination of the year’ award

Goa’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segment of tourism is growing. The state is now recognized as a destination for MICE as there are best services in terms of high-end hotels and convention centers. Many corporate houses and companies prefer Goa for both major and small events due to the combination of business cum relaxation set against picturesque landscapes. Recently the IITM 2017 held in Delhi endorsed this by awarding Goa the ‘MICE Destination of the Year’ prize. During the same event, the state also bagged an award for ‘Best Decorated Stall- National.’

Manohar Ajgaonkar, minister for tourism, said “We see a lot of business travelers coming from world and from within the country for MICE. I am happy that Goa Tourism was endorsed with such a prestigious award. Goa Tourism is very serious about promoting the state as a destination for MICE, and infrastructure and facilities for the segment are being developed. I am confident that in the next couple of years Goa will be a leading destination for MICE tourism.”

During the three day event, a Goa evening was also organised to showcase Goan traditions and culture. The Goa tourism’s stall at the IITM 2017 received an overwhelming response during the three day event. Several interactions and B2B meetings between travel and tour operators and tourism officials were held.