Goa Assembly election is expected to be held by second week of February, before Carnival. The indication is given by Chief Election Commissioner DrNasimZaidi during his Goa visit. He has also directed Goa’s chief secretary to keep a strict vigil on casinos to control the flow of black money. The good news is that Goan NRIs would be most probably able to vote from abroad, in this election.

