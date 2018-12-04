Goa Affordable Art Fest to begin from December 8

The second edition of Goa Affordable Art Fest (GAAF), all set to begin from December 8 to January 31, 2019 at Museum of Goa (MOG), Pilerne will showcase 400 works of all types of media that includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, and collages.

Addressing a press conference at Kala Academy, Panaji curator of GAAF and founder of MOG Subodh Kerkar said that GAAF provides an opportunity for young people to see good quality art and exhibit as well. “This is a very special fest where we have an open call to artists from all over the country and they send entries. All the works which are sold in the exhibition are within `5000 to less than a lakh and so they are affordable for many young people who might be interested in collecting art,” he said, adding that normally art prices are very high but at GAAF the average price is hardly `15000-`20,000 and there are works even available for `2000.

Last year, GAAF received about 700 entries and about 150 works worth 30 lakhs were sold. This year they had 800 entries from all over the country, out of which only 120 artists were selected. “Entries this year were of much better quality as last year we had a lot of hobby artists,” says Kerkar.

Kerkar also mentions that highly selective work of arts will be exhibited which have gone through scanning by experienced curators and gallerists Peter Muller and Erica Plate from the Galerie Müller & Plate, Munich Germany.

Kerkar also shares that another reason for having GAAF is because contemporary art is not too known by the general public. “In a country of 1.3 billion people not more than 1 lakh people connect with contemporary art. Usually people feel that contemporary art is for rich people and here we are demolishing this and taking art to the masses,” says Kerkar.

Goa being a tourist destination, also makes it the perfect location for holding GAAF, believes Kerkar. “Art is given a tremendous importance for the development of tourism all over the world and economically public art is very important. Our efforts are towards making Goa an art hub,” concludes Kerkar.